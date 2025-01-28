INTERVIEW | Music Is A Lifetime Of Tapasya: Imran Khan, Sitar Maestro

When the desert winds of Rajasthan whisper their stories, they carry melodies that have echoed for centuries. On February 5, the Royal Opera House in Mumbai will come alive with these soulful sounds, as maestro Imran Khan brings the ensemble Imran Khan & Friends to the stage for a night of Sufi-folk fusion.

After a stunning performance in August 2024 with the 17-member Sikar Gharana Ensemble, Khan returns with a reimagined set, blending the classical and the contemporary. Presented by Avid Learning, Creative Karma and the Royal Opera House, the concert promises to weave together the traditions of the Sikar Gharana, the evocative strains of Rajasthani folk, and the modernity of contemporary music.

Khan is a ninth generation artist from the respected Sikar gharana (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Khan shares his vision and the magic of Rajasthani music:

At the heart of Khan’s performance is his belief in fusion as a bridge between generations and genres. “Fusion connects two different genres and audiences, creating something new yet familiar,” he says. “Change is constant, and we all need to evolve. By blending traditional Sufi and folk sounds with contemporary elements, we’re creating fresh, relatable music while honoring our roots.”

With an ensemble that features the sitar, tabla, dholak, and synths, the performance is going to be eclectic. Imran likens the process to cooking: “Each instrument is like an ingredient. With practice and rehearsals, we ensure the final mix is perfect, delivering an unforgettable experience.”

The Legacy of Sikar Gharana

Imran Khan belongs to the ninth generation of the Sikar Gharana, which has given many stalwarts to Indian classical music. He started his training in Sitar from the age of 6 under his grandfather Ustad Gulab Khan Sahab, who is both a highly acknowledged Sarangi player and vocalist of his time. He has also trained under his father, Ustad Niyaz Ahmed Khan Sahab, who was an artist at ALL INDIA Radio in Jodhpur as well as his uncles (renowned Sarangi player and vocalist, Ustad Sultan Khan who was a part of George Harrison and Pandit Ravi Shankar’s group Dark Horse, and from sitar player Ustad Nasir Khan).

For Imran Khan, preserving this legacy is a sacred duty. Recalling his grandfather’s wisdom, he says, “Music is a lifetime of tapasya. My grandfather, Ustad Gulab Khan Sahab, entrusted me with the responsibility of ensuring this centuries-old art survives and thrives.”

Imran Khan and the ensemble at a previous concert (ETV Bharat)

Khan gave his first solo performance at the age of 12 in the youth festival of All India Radio, and since then has been taking his music to concerts and festivals all over India and to countries like Germany, France, Belgium, Holland, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Laos. Today, the 10th generation of the Sikar Gharana is carrying the torch, with professional musicians performing worldwide. “The legacy is a ritual for us,” he says. “It’s about taking this art as far as we can.”

Rajasthani folk music is often seen as vibrant and colourful, but Imran reveals a hidden complexity. “People assume it’s just costumes and dance, but the Maand gayki (a classical style within folk music) is steeped in ragas and intricate rhythm cycles,” he says. “Some songs can last 20-30 minutes. This is a tradition we’ll showcase in our concert at Royal Opera House.”

Iconic Venue

This dedication to showcasing Rajasthan’s musical depth is a hallmark of Imran Khan & Friends. “We’re preparing surprises for the audience, bringing elements of Rajasthani folk that many haven’t experienced before.” Having already performed at the Royal Opera House in August 2024 with the Sikar Gharana Ensemble, Imran is no stranger to its historic charm. “Playing there is like stepping into another era,” he says.

“It’s the only surviving opera house in India, and its rich history adds a unique layer to every performance.” Imran’s relationship with the venue dates back to 2018, when he performed for the Royal Family of Gondal. “The audience’s love and appreciation make every concert here special. I’m thrilled to be going back there with Imran Khan & Friends.”

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the magic of Rajasthan come alive on one of India’s most iconic stages. Book your tickets now for an evening that promises to linger in your heart long after the final note fades.