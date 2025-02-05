ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Vitamin F Should Be In Your Bathing Routine; Here's All You Need To Know About This Magical Supplement

Skincare isn't the same it was a few years back. With a host of beauty products and brands, one is only left confused with which one to pick from. However, vitamin F, is one ingredient that experts recommend in most skincare products to look for. Packed with essential fatty acids, vitamin F provides hydration, nourishment, and naturally radiant glow on the skin. Additionally, vitamin F is high in essential fatty acids, primarily linoleic acid (Omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (Omega-3). These fatty acids work as a shield for the body and help repair skin barriers, making the skin feel smooth and resilient.

According to a research, vitamin F protects skin against pollution, harsh weather, and dryness. Here's why your skin needs vitamin F, especially in your bath care routine.

Skin barrier protection:

Vitamin F works as a protective shield that fights various irritants like pollution, weather, and harsh water. A good vitamin F induced product helps repair barrier by creating a layer that protects skin from dryness, and inflamed.