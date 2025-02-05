ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Vitamin F Should Be In Your Bathing Routine; Here's All You Need To Know About This Magical Supplement

Vitamin F is the secret sauce that protects your skin against daily battles against pollution, harsh weather, and dryness.

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Skincare isn't the same it was a few years back. With a host of beauty products and brands, one is only left confused with which one to pick from. However, vitamin F, is one ingredient that experts recommend in most skincare products to look for. Packed with essential fatty acids, vitamin F provides hydration, nourishment, and naturally radiant glow on the skin. Additionally, vitamin F is high in essential fatty acids, primarily linoleic acid (Omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (Omega-3). These fatty acids work as a shield for the body and help repair skin barriers, making the skin feel smooth and resilient.

According to a research, vitamin F protects skin against pollution, harsh weather, and dryness. Here's why your skin needs vitamin F, especially in your bath care routine.

Skin barrier protection:

Vitamin F works as a protective shield that fights various irritants like pollution, weather, and harsh water. A good vitamin F induced product helps repair barrier by creating a layer that protects skin from dryness, and inflamed.

Vitamin F is a group of essential fatty acids
Vitamin F is a group of essential fatty acids (Getty Images)

Nutrient-rich humidity:

The fatty acids of linoleic are natural humectants, which attract moisture from the air to replenish skin's lipid layer. It seals moisture and prevents the loss of water from the skin. The hydrated skin appears plump.

Calms irritates skin:

Vitamin F is good for those who feel their skin is tight, red or irritated. Its anti-inflammatory properties calms sensitive skin. It makes your skin appear plum, smooth and removes dryness and discomfort.

Improves skin texture:

Vitamin F is known to help repair skin damage and smoothen the uneven texture. Adequate amount of usage of vitamin F can help the skin look visibly radiant.

