Gen Z’s Impact On Workplace Norms: Priority On Mental Health, Flexible Hours And Green Practices

Born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, Generation Z is no longer the “next big thing”. They’ve arrived, and they’re redefining workplaces around the globe. Known for their tech-savviness, social consciousness, and a penchant for authenticity, this group makes up a significant portion of the Indian workforce.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is prioritizing work-life balance and mental health over traditional markers of career success like high salaries or corner offices. Says restaurateur Sahil Arya who founded The Old Delhi chain of restaurants, “They are goal-centric and are tech developers who don’t conform to the traditional workplace etiquette. They are societal architects pushing companies toward ethical operations and climate-conscious initiatives.”

What Sets Gen Z Apart?

“Rather than having a ladder that is based on hierarchy with seniors at the top, there are multi-directional triangles that stress on freedom and value innovation,” says Ankur Maheshwary, Founder of Masti Zone, a chain of amusement centres. This flattening of hierarchies fosters creativity and innovation. By encouraging cross-functional collaboration, Gen Z is breaking silos and ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered in decision-making processes.

Their emphasis on inclusivity, hybrid work environments, and mental health programmes reflects their broader values. A recent LinkedIn survey revealed that 71% of Indian Gen Z professionals prioritize mental health resources when evaluating potential employers. Another report by Deloitte highlights that nearly 77% of Indian Gen Z workers value flexible work arrangements, with 60% preferring hybrid or remote options over traditional office setups.

This generational shift is evident in the increased adoption of hybrid work models, particularly in India’s booming tech sector. Companies like Infosys and Wipro have already embraced flexible schedules to attract and retain top Gen Z talent.

Technology Is Gen Z’s Superpower

Tech is a lifeline for Gen Z. From AI-powered collaboration tools to virtual reality meetings, Gen Z employees demand seamless, intuitive technology that enhances productivity without complicating workflows. “Technology is on their side, and they like to make use of digital tools that are simple and effective,” Arya adds.