Gen Z’s Impact On Workplace Norms: Priority On Mental Health, Flexible Hours And Green Practices

Born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, Generation Z is no longer the “next big thing”. They’ve arrived, and they’re redefining workplaces around the globe. Known for their tech-savviness, social consciousness, and a penchant for authenticity, this group makes up a significant portion of the Indian workforce.
Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is prioritizing work-life balance and mental health over traditional markers of career success like high salaries or corner offices. Says restaurateur Sahil Arya who founded The Old Delhi chain of restaurants, “They are goal-centric and are tech developers who don’t conform to the traditional workplace etiquette. They are societal architects pushing companies toward ethical operations and climate-conscious initiatives.”
What Sets Gen Z Apart?
“Rather than having a ladder that is based on hierarchy with seniors at the top, there are multi-directional triangles that stress on freedom and value innovation,” says Ankur Maheshwary, Founder of Masti Zone, a chain of amusement centres. This flattening of hierarchies fosters creativity and innovation. By encouraging cross-functional collaboration, Gen Z is breaking silos and ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered in decision-making processes.
Their emphasis on inclusivity, hybrid work environments, and mental health programmes reflects their broader values. A recent LinkedIn survey revealed that 71% of Indian Gen Z professionals prioritize mental health resources when evaluating potential employers. Another report by Deloitte highlights that nearly 77% of Indian Gen Z workers value flexible work arrangements, with 60% preferring hybrid or remote options over traditional office setups.
This generational shift is evident in the increased adoption of hybrid work models, particularly in India’s booming tech sector. Companies like Infosys and Wipro have already embraced flexible schedules to attract and retain top Gen Z talent.
Technology Is Gen Z’s Superpower
Tech is a lifeline for Gen Z. From AI-powered collaboration tools to virtual reality meetings, Gen Z employees demand seamless, intuitive technology that enhances productivity without complicating workflows. “Technology is on their side, and they like to make use of digital tools that are simple and effective,” Arya adds.
Tools like Slack, Zoom, and Notion are staples in their toolkit, and many are leveraging these platforms to create more inclusive and efficient workspaces. This digital-first approach is transforming how teams communicate, collaborate, and innovate.
The Socially Conscious Executive
Gen Z employees care deeply about their employers' social and environmental impact. They seek organizations that align with their values, demanding transparency, ethical practices, and climate action. Arya adds, “Even the companies they support and work for are expected to be steering towards climate change, transparency, and integrity.”
A PwC report from 2024 supports this sentiment, showing that 68% of Gen Z workers in India actively research a company’s sustainability practices before applying.
Gen Z’s entrepreneurial spirit is reshaping traditional employment. Many young professionals are opting for side hustles, freelancing, or launching startups alongside their full-time jobs. This trend is especially prevalent in India, where platforms like Upwork and Fiverr have seen a surge in users under 30.
Challenges of the Hybrid Revolution
While Gen Z champions hybrid and remote work, this model is not without challenges. Issues like blurred work-life boundaries, communication gaps, and lack of team cohesion can hinder productivity if not managed well. As Arya says, “Temporal boundaries and expectations are still sometimes ambiguous, but not necessarily for everyone.” Companies must navigate these challenges by setting clear policies and leveraging technology to create seamless workflows.
The Future of Work
As Gen Z becomes a dominant force in the workforce, their values will continue to shape workplace culture. From mental health initiatives to flexible work arrangements, organizations must evolve to meet these expectations. As Maheshwary says, “For this generation, success is about more than personal achievement: it’s about creating a better world, one workplace at a time.”
