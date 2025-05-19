Immerse Yourself In the Works Of Leonardo da Vinci And Van Gogh In A Special Art Exhibition In Delhi Followed By Other Cities: Here's All We Know

Get ready to immerse yourself in the works of master artists Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh with an immersive art experience in New Delhi. Organised by Dlf Malls x The Legends Immersive Cinema, the three-month state-of-the-art experience brings Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh together for the first time.
Unlike traditional exhibitions, this will be a cinematic art experience, curated by Legends Immersive Cinema, where you physically step into artworks and engage with the creative visions of history’s greatest minds. The highlight of the show is the groundbreaking use of 3D immersive technologies combined with AI-driven depth models, introduced for the first time in an immersive production. This innovative approach offers viewers a unique perspective and an unforgettable experience.
Catering to school groups, families, and art lovers alike, it blends Immersive Storytelling and education for all age groups. With twelve daily shows and limited audience capacity, it will be a different cultural experiences for Indian audiance that promises to offer intellectual depth through accessible, family-friendly entertainment.
A Chat With Mona Lisa
Expect to chat with da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa and walk through Van Gogh's celebrated Starry Night, offering experiences that surprise and engage. Both lagends of the art world will be in touchable, interactive environment, which will allow you to live inside their lives. You can immerse yourself in the visionary mind and life of one of the greatest artists of the last millennium. Overall, the exhibition promises to offer a fresh and captivating exploration of da Vinci's life and the power of his ideas in today’s world.
“This immersive show offers a captivating exploration of da Vinci’s life and ideas, blending technology and education to engage younger audiences who may not typically visit museums,” says Bert van der Ryd, Managing Director of Phoenix Immersive. “The AI-driven interactions, like ‘chatting’ with the Mona Lisa, bring Leonardo’s genius into the modern age, making it both exciting and educational."
Spanning 4,300 sq. ft., it features cutting-edge technology usage for the first time in India where 35 laser Projectors & Dolby Atmos surround and 13 interactive lidar sensors which operate on the world’s finest disguise projection servers —letting visitors interact with projected art and even chat with the Mona Lisa in their preferred language. The DaVinci Genius show also boasts an original score by Grammy-winning DJ Sasha to complete this Multisensory Journey.
The twin showcase offers two distinct artistic journeys:
Da Vinci Genius offers a 45minute experience into the mind of history’s greatest polymath with floor-to-ceiling projections of The Mona Lisa and The Vitruvian Man. Interactive elements let guests animate Leonardo’s inventions and even converse with the Mona Lisa via Art Meets AI. After captivating over 50,000 visitors in Mumbai, and having its sold-out events in Berlin, Amsterdam, Florida and Tallin, it now comes to Delhi as part of a national tour which will continue to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more.
Van Gogh - An Immersive Story, making its Indian debut brings Van Gogh’s emotional world to life through 300+ animated works like Starry Night and Sunflowers. This 40-minute mesmerizing journey, supported by a curated soundtrack and voiceover, explores the Dutch master’s artistic evolution in a deeply moving transformative visual experience.
