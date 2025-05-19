ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Immerse Yourself In the Works Of Leonardo da Vinci And Van Gogh In A Special Art Exhibition In Delhi Followed By Other Cities: Here's All We Know

Get ready to immerse yourself in the works of master artists Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh with an immersive art experience in New Delhi. Organised by Dlf Malls x The Legends Immersive Cinema, the three-month state-of-the-art experience brings Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh together for the first time.

Unlike traditional exhibitions, this will be a cinematic art experience, curated by Legends Immersive Cinema, where you physically step into artworks and engage with the creative visions of history’s greatest minds. The highlight of the show is the groundbreaking use of 3D immersive technologies combined with AI-driven depth models, introduced for the first time in an immersive production. This innovative approach offers viewers a unique perspective and an unforgettable experience.

Catering to school groups, families, and art lovers alike, it blends Immersive Storytelling and education for all age groups. With twelve daily shows and limited audience capacity, it will be a different cultural experiences for Indian audiance that promises to offer intellectual depth through accessible, family-friendly entertainment.

A Chat With Mona Lisa

Expect to chat with da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa and walk through Van Gogh's celebrated Starry Night, offering experiences that surprise and engage. Both lagends of the art world will be in touchable, interactive environment, which will allow you to live inside their lives. You can immerse yourself in the visionary mind and life of one of the greatest artists of the last millennium. Overall, the exhibition promises to offer a fresh and captivating exploration of da Vinci's life and the power of his ideas in today’s world.