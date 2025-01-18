ETV Bharat / lifestyle

IITian Turned Baba Abhay Singh's Photography Project Reveals Hidden Struggles Of Kota Students

Abhay Singh's 2014 photography project on Kota students, titled 'The Last Page of Notebook', gained attention for depicting emotional challenges faced by engineering aspirants.

IITian Turned Baba Abhay Singh and a collages of his Photo exahibition (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 7:26 PM IST

Kota: Abhay Singh, an IIT Bombay alumnus with a degree in Aerospace Engineering, has become a viral sensation on social media after revealing his transformation into a spiritual Baba during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. Singh, originally from Haryana's Jhajjar, shared fascinating details about a photography project he conducted in Kota in 2014, shedding light on the students' lives in the city known for its coaching culture.

During an interview, Abhay Singh recalled the time he spent in Kota, where he conducted a project titled 'The Last Page of Notebook.' During his stay, Singh interacted with students, faculty, and residents, attempting to capture the essence of student life in Kota. His goal was to explore the emotional landscape of students and the pressure they faced.

Singh explained that his project on the metaphor of the last page of a notebook often the most neglected part of a student's academic life. "The main life story is written on the front page, but what we find important is written on the last page," Singh shared. He highlighted how the last page holds personal notes, phone numbers, and unspoken emotions, which, in his project, symbolised the hidden struggles of students.

In 2014, Singh posted about his project on social media, sharing a photo from the Kota coaching students as his cover photo. On November 27, 2014, he held an exhibition titled 'An Inside Look Into the Lives of Students at Kota' at the Victor Menezes Convention Center in IIT Bombay. The project was a visual narrative that showcased the intense academic environment that defines Kota's reputation as a coaching hub for aspiring engineers.

Abhay Singh's father Karan Singh, mentioned that Abhay had a brilliant academic track record, securing a 731 rank in the JEE and opting to study at IIT Bombay instead of Delhi. Despite securing a high-paying job in Canada, Abhay's spiritual inclination led him to return to India. His father revealed that Abhay, who had distanced himself from his family, is now in Haridwar, with his family hoping for his return.

