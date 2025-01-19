IITian Turned Baba Abhay Singh Responds To Guru's Allegations, His Break From Juna Akhara, What Next?

Prayagraj: Engineer Abhay Singh, aka 'IITian Baba,' who became an internet sensation in Maha Kumbh was expelled from Juna Akhara on Saturday night. The punitive action has been taken against him for insulting his parents and Guru. The decision was taken by the disciplinary committee of Juna Akhara after a meeting of Panch Parmeshwar late on Saturday night.

Abhay Singh's entry into Juna Akhara has also been banned, the secretary of the Juna Akhara, Hari Giri, said.

IITian Turned Baba Abhay Singh Responds To Guru's Allegations, His Break From Juna Akhara- What's Next? (ETV Bharat)

Since the beginning of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, Singh hogged the media limelight for his takes on religion often in a light-hearted vein on social media. His candid interaction and simplistic ways also endeared him to netizens. He became a sensation among social media users and media persons were seen chasing him madly.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Abhay Singh revealed that he had no intentions of returning home and instead planned to follow the path of Sanatan. "I am following anyone's instructions. I am following my own journey," said Abhay Singh.

Allegations From Gurus

Swami Hirapuri Ji Maharaj, the chairman of the Kashi region of Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara said that Abhay Singh had joined the Juna Akhara camp after meeting Guru Someshwar Puri Ji in Kashi. "He did not take initiation from us nor did he consider me his Guru," Hirapuri Ji Maharaj said. According to the Guru, Abhay Singh had stayed peacefully for a week but had a wandering mind after the media highlighted his presence. "The attention he received from the media led to his mind getting distracted. He did not take any initiation, he was just dependent on our ashram," said Hirapuri Ji Maharaj.

Hirapuri Ji Maharaj emphasised that Abhay Singh's behaviour had changed, leading him to leave his home and family. He said that he eventually took Abhay Singh to another ashram of Avdeshanand Giri Ji, to ensure that the reputation of Juna Akhara was not tarnished. He also said that after Abhay Singh's parents arrived at the ashram, he disappeared without informing anyone.

Someshwar Puri Ji's Account

Someshwar Puri Ji Maharaj, who brought Abhay Singh to the Maha Kumbh said, "I met him in Kashi, and I brought him to the Maha Kumbh with me. However, he began asking to stay alone, which I was cautious about." Despite his concerns, the Guru allowed Abhay Singh to stay nearby. However, Abhay Singh's odd behaviour continued, including late-night dances and strange rituals.

Someshwar Puri Ji Maharaj said that he consulted his Guru Bhuvaneshwar Puri Ji Maharaj, who advised that he could keep Abhay Singh with him. However, Abhay Singh eventually ran away from there as well.

Someshwar Puri Ji Maharaj said that Abhay Singh had been very serious about his spiritual journey and had initially expressed his desire to move towards the Sanathan path. But his unusual behaviour raised doubts. "He said he wanted to come on TV and become a public figure. I never imagined he would act this way," Puri Ji Maharaj added.

What Does Hari Giri Ji Maharj Say?

Hari Giri Ji Maharaj, head of Shri Panch Dashnam of Juna Akhara, told ETV Bharat that no one has the right to disrespect his guru and break the tradition of the Akhara. "Respecting the guru and parents is the foremost qualification mandated for disciples of the Akhara. This is also one of the most required qualifications of Sannyas. Abhay Singh has failed in this first qualification. Due to this, he has been expelled from the Akhara on charges of indiscipline and breaking the Guru-disciple tradition. His act was against the principles of Sanyas," he said.

Giri said that disrespect towards one's Guru means disrespect towards Sanatan Dharma and the tradition of the Akhara. "Discipline is the best tradition in the Akhara. No one is above discipline and the tradition of the Akhara. Not even me." he added. Giri continued, "He has used abusive language. He has called his Guru mad. He has called his father Hiranyakashyap. This is not tolerable."

On a question from whom did Abhay Singh takes initiation, Giri said he is a disciple of the saint of our Akhara, Mahant Someshwar Puri Ji Maharaj. "Abhay took initiation from him. When a saint associated with an Akhara gives initiation to someone, then he becomes a part of the Akhara. After a 3-year examination, he is inducted into the Akhara as per the rituals," Giri said.

'Parents cannot be bigger than God'

Apart from this, he had said that parents cannot be bigger than God. Juna Akhara had objected to his statement. After this, Juna Akhara took this matter seriously and instructed him to leave the tent. After this, Singh went somewhere. Juna Akhara took strict action in this matter and expelled him.

Vanished from home 11 months ago

According to his family members, Abhay suddenly became detached from his family about 11 months ago. After this, nothing was known about him. After his video from Maha Kumbh went viral, his father Karan Singh reached Prayagraj. Meanwhile, he came to know that Abhay Singh had left Maha Kumbh and gone somewhere.

Saints objected to his statements about his family, parents as well as his Guru which have become a topic of media discussion. Sources said saints also objected to this and said that insult to parents and Guru cannot be tolerated.

While talking to a channel, he admitted his intent of renunciation which kept coming at the peak of his professional success. The idea crossed his mind especially when he saw the fight between his parents at his house. He thought that if the couple had to fight, then why should he get married?

Abhay Singh Responds to Allegations

When asked about the accusations from his Gurus, Abhay Singh said, "I did not like the way things were going there. Every Guru wanted me to become his disciple, but I did not come to be anyone's disciple," Abhay Singh asserted. He expressed frustration about the pressure to conform and said he did not want to follow any set path imposed on him.

He further said, "I believe that Babas should support true devotion, not just put people into structures that limit their growth." He acknowledged his education and IIT background, stating that he had not abandoned science, but rather integrated it into his spiritual path. "I believe the scientific knowledge I gained in IIT can help me understand spirituality better," he said.

Addressing the matter of his parents' concern, he said, "I do not want to go back home right now. If they came searching for me it is wrong. They should search for Gos instead, that would be better." He made it clear that he would stay at the Kumbh for its entirety.

On his future plans, Abhay Singh said, "I will go where destiny takes me. I keep the doors open. If Juna Akhara reaches out, we will see." He confirmed that he would continue on the spiritual path he had chosen, regardless of others' opinions.