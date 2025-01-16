From IIT Bombay To Spiritual Heights: Baba Abhay Singh's Journey Of Devotion, Divine Connection

Prayagraj: In a world driven by choice and ambition, the journey of Baba Abhay Singh, a disciple of the Juna Akhada, stands as a testament to the deeper currents of life--those that do not seek to be chosen, but are drawn toward by an innate connection.

With a background in aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay, Baba Abhay Singh's path to spirituality was not a matter of decision, according to him an irresistible rujhaan (inclination), a pull that aligned him with the profound rhythms of devotion and service.

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 draws near, he reflected on the mysterious forces that shaped his spiritual journey, where devotion often emerged not through conscious choice, but through an unspoken bond that transcends logic and reason.

Speaking to ANI, Baba Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba spoke about his transition to the path of 'Bhakti' and said, "I was born in Haryana's Jhajjar. I did my schooling there then I started preparing for JE, after which I went to IIT Mumbai for Aerospace Engineering. Life took different turns, changed my path from engineering to arts and kept changing my paths until I came to the 'final truth,' that's how I would like to describe it."

"I realised that my life took a lot of turns during my time there in aerospace engineering. There was a point where I started searching for a 'meaning to life' and finally then I found something which is destiny. If you read the lives of many people, you will find that there is no choice, you don't choose bhakti, there is just a rujhaan, a connection to all this," said the baba.

In his learning, Baba Abhay Singh said that 'Adhyatma' is not merely a personal or isolated pursuit; it is the very essence that binds the entire cultural and spiritual fabric of Bharat. His realisation came when he discovered that the rich spiritual knowledge and practices--like the Natyashastra and countless other disciplines--were all designed with Adhyatma at their core.

He said that everything, from the arts to philosophy, has been crafted with the understanding that the pursuit of the self, the connection to the divine, and the path of devotion are foundational to the system of life itself.

From IIT Bombay To Spiritual Heights: Baba Abhay Singh's Journey Of Devotion, Divine Connection (ANI)

"It was after I found my searching in bhakti that I realised that all the Sanskrit gyan of Bharat --- all the Natyashastra, has all been made by keeping this Adhyatma in the focal point. It is all dependent on this. The whole system is designed depending on this. What is 'Adhyatma' for you, if I just sit and meditate all by myself then it is Adhyatma, many sages sit all by themselves in dhyan and chintan and you will receive the gyan prapti," Baba told ANI.

For Baba Abhay Singh, the path to spirituality wasn't marked by a singular moment of revelation or a dramatic trigger. Instead, it was the natural unfolding of an unwavering pursuit of truth--satya, nishtha. Whether in the realms of science, philosophy, or spirituality, he believes that any seeker, whether a physicist or a sage, will inevitably arrive at the same fundamental truth when they question with sincerity and dedication.

Reflecting on the lives of many who have walked the path of devotion, Baba Abhay Singh observes that bhakti (devotion) is not a conscious choice. It is not something one decides to embark upon, but rather a rujhaan, a magnetic pull--a connection to something far greater than oneself.

This unseen force draws individuals towards it, guiding them in ways they often don't expect. He also shares an important truth for those who are torn between worldly pursuits and spiritual awakening, saying that once you have tasted the deeper connection, you cannot simply return to where you were before.

While you might try to go back to the familiar, the old world will no longer resonate with you; you will find that it no longer satisfies you, and your heart will long for something more--something far beyond the surface.

"There was no trigger for all this, if you question anything with Satya, nishtha, even in any field, any scientist, any physicist even, he will get to that point, he will find it. If you read the lives of many people, you will find that there is no choice, you don't choose bhakti, there is just a rujhaan, a connection to all this. You'll want to go back to mainstream but you'll not find yourself back, you won't like it there anymore," said Baba Abhay.

Adding further he said, "I did many kinds of jobs. The last job I did was designing applications and websites. Before that, I did travel photography and a government sponsor project as well as documentation of Indian arts and crafts and history. I travelled a lot and documented a lot of old temples and painting styles. I also worked in magazines, fand ilm making and did fictional films also."

Speaking about the Maha Kumbh, Baba Abhay Singh said, "The facilities are very good here. I feel that this should not just be limited to Adhyatmikta, I believe that international scientists and ISRO scientists should also come here and feel the connection between Adhyatma and their learning. The quest for knowledge led me to this path. There is a 'shift' in you. That is also why many people are attracted to spirituality, they have these questions in mind, how to relieve anxiety, how to get away from stress, but there is a need to be connected to the roots also."

"It's not just to calm your mind but there is a need to understand that there is a motive also behind this, which is also why people have dedicated their whole lives to this," he said.

When asked about the transition from a simpler life to one that may seem more challenging, Baba Abhay Singh offers a profound insight into the nature of perception and personal experience. He reflects, "I won't say that it was smooth or that it's hard, what seems hard for you might be a natural tendency for me."

Through this lens, he underscored that hardship and ease are ultimately subjective, and shaped by individual perspectives. What one person may find difficult, another may embrace with ease, depending on their inner alignment with the world around them.

In this way, Baba Abhay Singh encourages a deeper understanding of life's experiences. "I won't say that it was smooth or this is hard because what seems hard for you might be a natural tendency for me. For me, sleeping outside in the cold might be easy, as it helps me connect to nature and the environment, whereas sleeping in an enclosed room, where there is no air, no ventilation, where I can't see the sunrise or sunset, that is what I would consider hard. So this is a perspective," he said.

Baba Abhay Singh reflects on how his background in aerospace engineering profoundly shaped his thinking and understanding of the world. He shares that studying engineering enhanced his logical thinking and reasoning capabilities, which in turn helped sharpen his intellect.

However, he also emphasizes that science builds the IQ, while art nurtures the emotional quotient (EQ)--both of which are essential for a well-rounded life.

"My being in aerospace engineering helped me increase my logical thinking and reasoning capabilities. Science helps you develop IQ, while art helps you increase your emotional quotient. For example, I did projects on Kota, there when you go and talk to these students and then you connect with these students and speak about their pressure, and suicides, that will require your AQ. So you need both," said the Baba.

On the subject of moksha, Baba Abhay Singh describes it as the ultimate state of liberation--when the soul is no longer tied to the body or the world.

He explains that true freedom comes when there is no karmic attachment, no binding force to this realm. At that point, the soul does not take birth again but returns to the origin from which it came--a state of pure, untainted existence, beyond the cycles of life and death.

"Moksha is when finally there is no body, complete liberation means when you don't have any connection to the world. You won't give birth when you have no karmic attachment to this world. You will go back to the realm from where you arrived," concluded the Baba.