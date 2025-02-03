Music Conferences By Day, Late-Night Jams by Night: IIMW 2025 In Goa Is Where The Global Music Industry Is Going To Be

Goa is about to become the epicentre of the global music scene, and no, this isn’t just another excuse to drink coconut water on the beach. The India International Music Week (IIMW) 2025 is rolling into town from February 4th to 6th, and it’s bringing the world’s music industry with it. Think of it as Coachella’s cooler, more globally aware cousin who actually knows how to network.

This is a full-blown music experience organized by the India Music Exchange (IMX). Over 30 countries are sending their best and brightest, which means you’ll hear everything from Austrian psychedelic rock to Indian blues, and maybe even a Czech indie band.

The fun kicks off on February 4th with a Curtain Raiser at the Rockpool (W Hotel), featuring performances by Talvin Singh (Asian Electronica pioneer), Tipriti Kharbangar (Shillong’s blues queen), and Roz Angon (Goa’s very own vibe master).

Then, on February 5th and 6th, things get serious. The Westin Goa in Anjuna will host the trade conference and panel discussions, where industry professionals will talk about the future of music while secretly wondering if they should’ve packed a swimsuit. Meanwhile, the Music Showcase Festival at Echo, Vagator will feature emerging artists from around the world, because nothing says “global collaboration” like watching a French artist perform while eating a samosa.

The party then moves indoors to Vamos, Vagator for late-night showcases. It’s like the after-party you didn’t know you needed, but now you can’t imagine life without it. The artist lineup is a who’s who of “OMG, I Love Them!” You’ve got Anoushka Maskey, Anushka, and Carissa repping India, Bratri bringing Czech vibes, Kimyan Law from Austria, and Naaz from the Netherlands. There’s also Hamza Rahimtula & Rajasthan Folkstars, because every festival needs a guy with a tabla and a dream. And let’s not forget Shanka Tribe, Stalvart John, and Tracy De Sa, who will probably make you cry and dance at the same time.

IIMW 2025 isn’t just for industry insiders. If you’re a music fan, this is your chance to geek out over your favourite artists, discover new ones, and maybe even convince someone to let you backstage (no promises). Tickets are already on sale online. So, whether you’re a record label exec, a festival promoter, or just someone who really loves music and Goan sunsets, IIMW 2025 is the place to be this week. If nothing else, it’s a great excuse to tell your boss you need a “work trip” to Goa.