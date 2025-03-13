Cook A Feast Fit for Nizams, With Hyderabadi Iftar Recipes to Try This Ramadan

As the sun sinks and the call to prayer floats through the evening air, there is anticipation for Iftar. It is a moment of relief, of first sips and first bites. Families and friends gather to break their fast together. Iftar is the evening meal that marks the end of the daily fast during Ramadan. The fast is traditionally opened with dates and water, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad, before moving on to heartier dishes: golden crispy samosas rich, Shami Kabab, slow-cooked Haleem, where wheat and meat embrace in velvety perfection, soft Dahi Vadas bowls of Biryani for the finish, Hyderabadi specialty Badam Ka Kund. These Iftar recipes are synonymous with the city of Nizams.
1. BADAM KA KUND
It’s an old-school Hyderabadi treat, often made in royal kitchens, where the patience of slow roasting and stirring was considered an art. Think of it as a cross between barfi and halwa but with a uniquely grainy, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Made from finely ground almonds (badam), sugar, ghee, and saffron, it has a delicate balance of nuttiness and sweetness. Unlike regular almond sweets, Badam Ka Kund is slow-cooked until it develops a deep, golden colour and a slight caramelized flavour.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup almonds (soaked, peeled, and coarsely ground)
- ¾ cup sugar
- ½ cup ghee
- ¼ cup milk
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- A pinch of saffron (soaked in warm milk)
- 2 tbsp chopped almonds (for garnish)
Method:
1. Heat a pan on low flame and add ghee.
2. Add the ground almonds and sauté until aromatic and slightly golden.
3. In a separate pan, dissolve sugar in milk and cook until it reaches a one-string consistency.
4. Add the sugar syrup to the almond mixture and mix well.
5. Stir continuously on low heat until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.
6. Mix in saffron milk and cardamom powder.
7. Transfer to a greased plate and spread evenly.
8. Garnish with chopped almonds and let it set before cutting into pieces.
2. MUTTON SHAMI KABAB
Originally from Mughlai cuisine, Shami Kabab is made by slow-cooking mutton with chana dal, garlic, ginger, and a blend of spices until tender. The mixture is then ground to a smooth paste, shaped into patties, and shallow-fried in ghee or oil. The key to a great Shami Kabab is its silky, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Served with mint chutney, lemon wedges, and onion rings, it’s a Ramadan Iftar staple and a favourite in Hyderabadi homes.
Ingredients:
- 250g minced mutton
- ¼ cup chana dal (soaked for 30 minutes)
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 2-3 garlic cloves
- 1-inch ginger
- 2 green chilies
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp black pepper powder
- ½ tsp red chili powder
- 1 egg (for binding)
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander (chopped)
- Oil for shallow frying
Method:
1. In a pressure cooker, add mutton, chana dal, garlic, ginger, green chilies, cumin, salt, and just enough water to cook.
2. Cook for 3-4 whistles until the dal is soft and water is completely absorbed.
3. Let it cool, then grind to a fine paste.
4. Add garam masala, black pepper, red chili powder, coriander, and egg. Mix well.
5. Shape the mixture into small round patties.
6. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry until golden brown on both sides.
7. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.
Recipes provided by Chef Rizwan at Terrai which has a special Ramzan menu at Hitech City, Hyderabad.
