Cook A Feast Fit for Nizams, With Hyderabadi Iftar Recipes to Try This Ramadan

As the sun sinks and the call to prayer floats through the evening air, there is anticipation for Iftar. It is a moment of relief, of first sips and first bites. Families and friends gather to break their fast together. Iftar is the evening meal that marks the end of the daily fast during Ramadan. The fast is traditionally opened with dates and water, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad, before moving on to heartier dishes: golden crispy samosas rich, Shami Kabab, slow-cooked Haleem, where wheat and meat embrace in velvety perfection, soft Dahi Vadas bowls of Biryani for the finish, Hyderabadi specialty Badam Ka Kund. These Iftar recipes are synonymous with the city of Nizams.

1. BADAM KA KUND

It’s an old-school Hyderabadi treat, often made in royal kitchens, where the patience of slow roasting and stirring was considered an art. Think of it as a cross between barfi and halwa but with a uniquely grainy, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Made from finely ground almonds (badam), sugar, ghee, and saffron, it has a delicate balance of nuttiness and sweetness. Unlike regular almond sweets, Badam Ka Kund is slow-cooked until it develops a deep, golden colour and a slight caramelized flavour.

Badam Ka Kund (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds (soaked, peeled, and coarsely ground)

¾ cup sugar

½ cup ghee

¼ cup milk

½ tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron (soaked in warm milk)

2 tbsp chopped almonds (for garnish)

Method:

1. Heat a pan on low flame and add ghee.

2. Add the ground almonds and sauté until aromatic and slightly golden.

3. In a separate pan, dissolve sugar in milk and cook until it reaches a one-string consistency.

4. Add the sugar syrup to the almond mixture and mix well.

5. Stir continuously on low heat until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.

6. Mix in saffron milk and cardamom powder.