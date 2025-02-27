The Ultimate Iftar Spread: 3 Recipes That Make The Fast Worth It

The Ramadan fast is a test of will, patience, and your ability to not think about food every five seconds. And then comes Iftar: the golden hour when families gather and tables groan under the weight of dishes so rich that they demand to be eaten with your hands.

So, if you’re going to break your fast, do it right. Do it with something that speaks the language of home, heat, and hunger finally satisfied. Here are three dishes for breaking your fast at Iftar.

1. Harira Recipe

If there’s one dish that feels like a warm hug after a long fast, it’s Harira. This Moroccan soup is not dainty, this is a meal disguised as a first course.

Harira is a comforting Moroccan soup that is a popular choice for Iftar (Freepik)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground ginger

400 gm crushed tomatoes

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup lentils, rinsed

1/2 cup boiled Kabuli chana (chickpeas)

1/4 cup vermicelli noodles (seviyan)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh coriander leaves and lemon wedges for garnish

How To Make It:

Heat oil in a large pot. Sauté onions until golden, add garlic, and stir in your glorious medley of spices. Let them bloom. This is where the magic happens. Pour in tomatoes, broth, lentils, and Kabuli chana. Bring to a simmer and let it do its thing for about 40 minutes.

If you’re feeling fancy, throw in some seviyan toward the end. Taste, adjust seasoning, and serve with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lemon. Your Harira is ready to serve.

2. Chicken Mandi

Mandi is a Yemeni dish that demands time, patience, and an appreciation for things that are slow-cooked to perfection. Traditionally made in an underground pit, this version keeps the deep, smokey flavours alive while making it more kitchen-friendly.

Chicken Mandi is a slow-cooked delight (Freepik)

Ingredients:

1) For the rice

1 whole chicken, skin-on, cut into halves or quarters

2 cups basmati rice, rinsed and soaked for 30 minutes

1 large red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp ghee

1 cinnamon stick

3 cardamom pods

3 cloves

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

4 dried red chillies

4 cups chicken broth

Salt and black pepper to taste

A small piece of charcoal (for authentic smokiness)

2) For the chicken marinade:

2 tbsp dahi

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp cinnamon

How To Make It:

In a bowl, mix all the marinade ingredients into a smooth paste. Rub this glorious mixture all over the chicken. Let it marinate for at least an hour (overnight is even better).

Heat ghee in a deep, heavy-bottomed pot. Sauté the onions until golden and soft. Toss in the cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and red chillies. Stir for a few seconds to release the fragrance. Add the rinsed rice and toast it lightly in the spice-infused ghee for a minute. This gives it an extra layer of flavour.

Pour in the chicken broth and bring it to a simmer. Let it cook for about 5–7 minutes, so the rice is halfway done. Place a small wire rack over the rice. If you don’t have one, make a little foil ring to elevate the chicken slightly above the rice. Take the marinated chicken and place it on top of the rice. Cover the pot tightly with a lid or foil. Reduce heat to low and cook for 30–40 minutes, until the chicken is juicy and tender, and the rice is fully cooked.

Heat a small piece of charcoal over an open flame until it’s glowing red. Place the hot charcoal in a small bowl (or a piece of foil) inside the pot. Drizzle a teaspoon of ghee or butter over it and immediately cover the pot. Let the smoke infuse for 5 minutes. Remove the charcoal, fluff the rice, and let the aroma punch you in the face with its smokey brilliance.

Serve the chicken over a bed of the fragrant, golden rice. Top with fried onions, almonds, and raisins if you’re feeling extra. A side of yoghurt sauce (dahi + lemon + minced garlic) and shattah (spicy Yemeni salsa) completes the experience.

3. Lamb Kofta Kebab

After fasting all day, you need something that hits hard: something rich and packed with enough flavour to make your tastebuds do a victory dance. Enter Lamb Kofta Kebabs, the Middle Eastern classic that’s basically the love child of juicy grilled meat and the perfect spice blend. These kebabs are deeply seasoned, charred to perfection, and meant to be eaten with warm naan and onions.

Lamb Kofta Kebab is best eaten warm (Freepik)

Ingredients:

For the kofta:

500 gm minced lamb (kheema)

1 small onion, finely grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp smoked red chilli powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp breadcrumbs (for texture)

1 tbsp oil

For the Tzatziki:

1 cup plain yoghurt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp fresh mint or dill, chopped

How to Make It:

In a large bowl, combine the minced lamb, grated onion, garlic, spices, coriander leaves, breadcrumbs, salt, and oil. Mix gently with your hands—don’t overwork it, or your kebabs will be tough to chew. Cover and let it rest in the fridge for 30 minutes to let the flavours mingle.

Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions and shape them into long, slightly flattened kebabs around skewers. If you don’t have skewers, shape them into thick logs. Heat a grill pan or outdoor grill to medium-high heat. Brush the kebabs lightly with oil and grill for 4-5 minutes per side, turning carefully so they get a good, smokey char without falling apart.

In a small bowl, whisk together yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and fresh herbs. Chill until ready to serve. Arrange the kofta kebabs on a plate with warm flatbreads, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and a drizzle of Tzatziki. Add some pickled onions or a squeeze of lemon if you want extra zing. Take a bite, close your eyes, and let the spices remind you why food is one of life’s greatest joys!