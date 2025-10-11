ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Must-Try Idli Trends: 5 New Avatars of South India’s Softest Superstar

If you were to make a list of the most unassuming foods in the world, idli would probably sit near the top: right next to oatmeal and that digestive biscuit your grandmother insists “aids digestion.” Yet, somewhere between steaming pots in Tamil kitchens and global brunch menus in London, the idli has reinvented itself.

Today, even Google agrees. It’s dedicating a Doodle to this pillowy South Indian marvel. And, fittingly, Dhanush’s new movie Idli Kadai celebrates the same spirit: an international chef returning home to rediscover the simple perfection of his father’s idli shop. The idli, too, is going international, sometimes even experimental, without losing its soul.

Let’s look at five new idli trends that are giving this ancient breakfast dish a thoroughly modern makeover.

1. Idli Burger

If you’ve ever stared at a burger and thought, “I wish this was steamed,” congratulations—you’re in luck. The idli burger replaces buns with thick, soft idlis and slides in spiced potato patties or chutney-slathered veggies in between. It’s comfort food meets innovation, like a Silicon Valley startup run by your grandmother. It may sound improbable, but it works.

2. Nariyal Pani Idli