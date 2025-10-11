Must-Try Idli Trends: 5 New Avatars of South India’s Softest Superstar
From Dhanush’s cinematic kitchen in Idli Kadai to Google’s Doodle today, the idli now boasts of global flair.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST
If you were to make a list of the most unassuming foods in the world, idli would probably sit near the top: right next to oatmeal and that digestive biscuit your grandmother insists “aids digestion.” Yet, somewhere between steaming pots in Tamil kitchens and global brunch menus in London, the idli has reinvented itself.
Today, even Google agrees. It’s dedicating a Doodle to this pillowy South Indian marvel. And, fittingly, Dhanush’s new movie Idli Kadai celebrates the same spirit: an international chef returning home to rediscover the simple perfection of his father’s idli shop. The idli, too, is going international, sometimes even experimental, without losing its soul.
Let’s look at five new idli trends that are giving this ancient breakfast dish a thoroughly modern makeover.
1. Idli Burger
If you’ve ever stared at a burger and thought, “I wish this was steamed,” congratulations—you’re in luck. The idli burger replaces buns with thick, soft idlis and slides in spiced potato patties or chutney-slathered veggies in between. It’s comfort food meets innovation, like a Silicon Valley startup run by your grandmother. It may sound improbable, but it works.
2. Nariyal Pani Idli
This one takes hydration to divine levels. Instead of regular water, these idlis are made with fresh coconut water, which gives them a delicate sweetness and an aroma so gentle you might briefly believe you’re on a Goan holiday. It’s idli reimagined by a spa therapist: light, cooling, and just healthy enough to convince yourself it’s self-care.
3. Idli Ice Cream
There are few things more alarming than watching someone pour chocolate syrup or raspberry jelly over an idli but that’s the fun of it. The idli ice cream trend replaces traditional scoops with chilled, sweetened rice cakes served with syrups, fruits, or even kulfi. It’s less “dessert” and more “culinary rebellion,” but somehow manages to be satisfying. Try one at Amarnath Chats in Bengaluru.
4. Black Detox Idli
Available at All About Idli on Walker Street in Nagpur city, this idli is moody, rich, and full of antioxidants. It’s the idli’s brooding goth cousin but beyond the drama, the nutty texture and deep colour make it a genuinely elevated take on the traditional breakfast. Think heritage grain meets haute cuisine.
5. Matki Idli
This trend brings the one-pot cooking idea into the idli experience. A restaurant in Delhi called Sambar Pot made it popular. Mini idlis are added to a matki (earthern pot) that contains sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato chutney. The matki goes on the flame after it is covered with aluminium foil, where it is cooked until steaming hot. You are given the sealed hot matki. Pour all the ingredients into a banana leaf-lined plate, and enjoy.
