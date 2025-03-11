Trendy Holi Hairstyles: 3 DIY Celebrity Approved Hairdos That Are Not Only Stylish But Also Protect Your Hair From Harmful Colours

The festival of vibrant colours, fun and celebration is almost here, but it can take toll on your hair. The constant exposure to harsh colours and water can leave your hair dry, frizzy, and damaged. But that doesn't mean you won't play holi and look stylish while protecting your hair? This Holi, opt for hairstyles that not only keep your hair safe from colours but also make you look chic and stylist. From chic buns to trendy braids, Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education of Dyson shares some easy and protective Holi hairstyles to keep your hair damage-free and fabulous throughout the celebration.

Braided Bun:

Keep your hair protected and looking chic this Holi with a stylish braided bun. Begin with freshly washed, damp hair. Using the airstrait straightener, work through your hair in sections, styling it from wet to dry and achieving a smooth, sleek finish. Once your hair is completely dry and straightened, gather it at the nape of your neck or higher on your head, depending on your desired bun placement. Braid your hair into a classic three-strand braid and secure the end with a hair tie. Then, wrap the braid around itself to form a bun, tucking the ends in and securing with bobby pins. This elegant updo minimizes color contact while maximizing style, ensuring your hair stays protected and looking fabulous throughout the Holi festivities.

High Bun with Scarf:

For a playful yet practical Holi hairstyle, try a vibrant top knot. First, use hair dryer to quickly dry your hair while minimizing frizz and flyaways. This creates the perfect smooth base for your top knot. Gather your hair high on your head and twist it into a knot, securing with a hair tie. Then, add a pop of color and extra protection by wrapping a vibrant scarf around the base of the knot. This chic look keeps your hair secure and minimizes color contact while adding a touch of festive flair

Fishtail Braid:

Add the timeless fishtail braid to your Holi hairstyle list. This chic and practical style offers a modern twist on traditional braiding, keeping your hair secure and minimizing color penetration. For a polished look. Then, divide your hair into two sections and begin the fishtail braiding technique, bringing small strands from the outer edge of each section over to the opposite side. Secure the end with a tie.