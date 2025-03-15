Hyd & Seek | Puppy Yoga, Anime Night To British DJs, Hyderabad Has A Lot Of Exciting Events In Store For This Weekend

From theatrical performances and live jam sessions to fashion and lifestyle exhibitions, the city is packed with opportunities to step out and explore. So, gather your friends, mark your calendar, and get ready for the weekend.

1. Anime Meetup

Anime lovers, assemble. Animania is bringing an anime-themed night where you can meet fellow otakus, enjoy pop-culture trivia, and watch the iconic Dragon Ball Z: Broly on the big screen. Whether you’re a die-hard DBZ fan or just someone who loves a good anime experience, this event will be an epic mix of nostalgia, community vibes and discussions.

Otaku takeover at Social (Courtesy Hyderabad Anime Club)

When: Saturday, March 15, 7 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Survey No.64, Raheja IT Park, near Mindspace Junction Flyover, Hitech City

Entry: Register for free in advance

2. Stand-up Comedy: Urooj Ashfaq India Tour

There are funny people, and then there’s Urooj Ashfaq, who can take the most ordinary life moments and turn them into hilarious, painfully relatable comedy gold. Her quick wit, effortless storytelling, and unfiltered humour have made her one of the most exciting stand-up comics in the country. If you need a good laugh and a night of fun banter, check Ashfaq out.

When: Saturday, March 15, 7 pm

Where: Kln Prasad Auditorium - Ftcci Marg, Lakdikapul Rd, Hari Nagar, Red Hills

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

3. Pawga – Puppy Yoga

Imagine doing yoga, but instead of a boring studio setup, you’re surrounded by adorable puppies. That’s Pawga for you, where you get to stretch, breathe, and cuddle furry friends at the same time. Pawga was started in 2020 to help shelter pets socialize, find a forever home, and raise funds for the shelter. You practice beginner-friendly yoga as the puppies from the shelter run around you. You do not lift the puppies or do yoga with them but rather find the sweet spot of comfort for them. Get ready for a happy high as the puppies run towards you!

When: Saturday, March 15, 11 am

Where: Pancha Yoga, No 301, 3rd floor, Colossal Fortuna, plot no 76, lane opp HDFC Bank, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹1200 onwards

4. Nizamabad Ramadan Special – Rangoli Exhibition

If you love ethnic fashion, statement jewellery, and stunning Ramadan collections, then this exhibition is a must-visit. Featuring top designers, artisans, and curated lifestyle brands, this event is perfect for picking up something special for the festive season. Expect beautiful handcrafted pieces, vibrant fabrics, and an array of accessories that celebrate tradition with a modern twist.

When: March 15-17, All Day

Where: Basera Convention, Bodhan - Nizamabad Rd, NRI Colony, Arsapally

Entry: Free

5. Almost Flawless – A Black Comedy Play

Dark humour meets sharp writing and unpredictable twists in Sifar’s Almost Flawless. The play takes you on an offbeat, slightly absurd, but entertaining theatrical journey. If you love intelligent humour with a touch of the unexpected, check out this black comedy from theatre troupe Sifar.

When: Saturday, March 15, 7:30 pm

Where: Rangbhoomi, 3 Prof Cr Rao Road, Jayabheri Pine Valley, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹400

6. Regional Tech Music

Experience an immersive night of electronic beats and regional techno with Prithvi Sai. This event is for those who love techno and a little bit of desi fusion. Perfect for anyone looking to experience a high-energy music gig.

When: Saturday, March 15, 8 pm onwards

Where: MK Warehouse, Empire Square, No 36 Road, Jubilee Hills

Entry: Call for reservations

7. Electronic Duo Eli & Fur (London)

Eli & Fur are here to make your Sunday night legendary. This talented DJ and electronic music producer duo from London is made up of Eliza Noble and Jennifer Skillman. They've played at Coachella and Tomorrowland and you probably know their track, You're So High. Expect evocative vocals, cascading synths, and rolling basslines.

When: Sunday, March 16, 4 pm onwards

Where: Xora, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar Mall, Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

8. Breath, Sound & Silence – Sound Healing Session

Need a break from the chaos? This sound healing and meditation session offers a much-needed moment of peace and self-care. Using breathwork, vibrations and guided relaxation techniques, this session is perfect for anyone looking to reset, recharge, and find their inner calm.

Sound healing (ETV Bharat)

When: Sunday, March 16, 5 pm

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Plot B, 5, Rd Number 7, beside FNCC, Durga Bhawani Nagar, Giani Zail Singh Nagar, Film Nagar

Tickets: ₹1800

Hyderabad is buzzing with events this weekend. Whether you want to laugh, dance, shop, or just relax, there’s something for every mood.