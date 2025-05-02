ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyd & Seek: Lifafa, Shruti Haasan and Karan Kanchan Live To Speed Friending, See What’s On in Hyderabad This Weekend

May is here, and Hyderabad is offering up a long list of experiences that are as colourful, eclectic, and energetic as the season itself. This week, it’s all about connection: with yourself, with new people, with art, and of course, with music. Here’s your curated list of the best things to do this weekend in the city. Scroll on, pick your vibe, and dive in.

Lifafa – Live

Lifafa, the alter ego of musician Suryakant Sawhney (of Peter Cat Recording Co. fame), is known for blending electronic beats, Hindustani influences, and hauntingly poetic vocals. This is a full-body sonic immersion. Perfect for fans of experimental sounds and midnight moods.

When: Saturday, May 3, 8 pm

Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹799 onwards

Karan Kanchan Live

One of India’s most dynamic music producers, Karan Kanchan brings his fusion of trap, desi beats, and heavy bass for a set that’s going to be explosive. He will be taking Big Bull Club over every Saturday for his brand new residency. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, electronic, or just ready to rage, this is the gig for you.

When: Saturday, May 3, 7 pm

Where: Big Bull Club, Plot No 139, Anvaya Conventions Rd, Financial District, Gowlidoddy

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Shruti Haasan and Moksha Band

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan will take the stage with the band Moksha this Saturday. If you’ve ever wanted to see a movie star drop beats IRL, head to Odeum by Prism. This will be her first ever live show in Hyderabad, so you're in for a treat.

When: Saturday, May 3, 8 pm

Where: Odeum by Prism, Survey 235/P, Financial District, Vattinagula Pally Gowlidoddi

Tickets: ₹1000 onwards

Dancing DJ DJ Rahill Mehta

DJ Rahill Mehta brings a mix of high-octane energy and crowd-pleasing beats. This Aurum Nights edition at Xora is for anyone who likes their house music with a side of full-body movement and glam. Expect non-stop Bollywood beats and wow dance moves that will keep you on your feet all night!