Hyd & Seek: Lifafa, Shruti Haasan and Karan Kanchan Live To Speed Friending, See What’s On in Hyderabad This Weekend

May is here, and Hyderabad is offering up a long list of experiences that are as colourful, eclectic, and energetic as the season itself. This week, it’s all about connection: with yourself, with new people, with art, and of course, with music. Here’s your curated list of the best things to do this weekend in the city. Scroll on, pick your vibe, and dive in.
Lifafa – Live
Lifafa, the alter ego of musician Suryakant Sawhney (of Peter Cat Recording Co. fame), is known for blending electronic beats, Hindustani influences, and hauntingly poetic vocals. This is a full-body sonic immersion. Perfect for fans of experimental sounds and midnight moods.
When: Saturday, May 3, 8 pm
Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills
Tickets: ₹799 onwards
Karan Kanchan Live
One of India’s most dynamic music producers, Karan Kanchan brings his fusion of trap, desi beats, and heavy bass for a set that’s going to be explosive. He will be taking Big Bull Club over every Saturday for his brand new residency. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, electronic, or just ready to rage, this is the gig for you.
When: Saturday, May 3, 7 pm
Where: Big Bull Club, Plot No 139, Anvaya Conventions Rd, Financial District, Gowlidoddy
Tickets: ₹199 onwards
Shruti Haasan and Moksha Band
Actor-singer Shruti Haasan will take the stage with the band Moksha this Saturday. If you’ve ever wanted to see a movie star drop beats IRL, head to Odeum by Prism. This will be her first ever live show in Hyderabad, so you're in for a treat.
When: Saturday, May 3, 8 pm
Where: Odeum by Prism, Survey 235/P, Financial District, Vattinagula Pally Gowlidoddi
Tickets: ₹1000 onwards
Dancing DJ DJ Rahill Mehta
DJ Rahill Mehta brings a mix of high-octane energy and crowd-pleasing beats. This Aurum Nights edition at Xora is for anyone who likes their house music with a side of full-body movement and glam. Expect non-stop Bollywood beats and wow dance moves that will keep you on your feet all night!
When: Sunday, May 4, 8 pm
Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar Mall, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills
Tickets: ₹399 onwards
Folk Fusion By Swaraag
Regional Telugu band Swaraag brings you a blend of Sufi, Rajasthani folk, and contemporary fusion music. If you’re looking for something deeply rooted and melodically rich, this live set is perfect for an evening of cultural immersion.
When: Saturday, May 3, 8:30 pm
Where: Raasta, Gate no. 3, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Silpa Gram Craft Village, Madhapur
Tickets: ₹49
English Stand-Up Comedy by Ashwin Srinivas
Sharp, observational, and irresistibly funny, Ashwin Srinivas is bringing his English stand-up to Gachibowli. If you like comedy that’s smart without being snobbish, this will hit the spot.
When: Saturday, May 3, 7:30 pm
Where: The Comedy Theatre Hyderabad, 126, 4th floor, Plot No: 25, Vinayak Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli
Tickets: ₹399
Art Date For Couples
Why go for dinner when you can create a canvas together? This art date for couples includes all materials, a guided session, and a romantic ambiance. Leave with your own artwork and a shared memory.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, 2 pm
Where: Amoroso, Plot No 75, Rd No 52, Nandi Hills, Raidurg, Jubilee Hills
Tickets: ₹999
Speed Friending Meetup
New in town? This speed friending meetup is designed to help you have quick, easy conversations with strangers who could turn into friends. Expect prompts, icebreakers, and maybe even future brunch buddies.
When: Saturday, May 3, 7 pm
Where: Amoroso
Entry: ₹99
Whether you’re stepping out with your partner, your pals, or your playlist, Hyderabad is in full bloom this weekend. You could be watching Lifafa live, laughing with Ashwin, or dancing to Shruti Haasan's songs... whatever your scene, the city’s got it cued up. So don’t just scroll. Pick something, show up, and make it a weekend worth remembering. Hyd & Seek, and ye shall find.