Hyd & Seek: Things To Do In Hyderabad This Weekend

From music and movies to workshops and live screenings, the city is alive with energy and excitement this weekend.

Blackstratblues Live

Experience an electrifying evening of blues and rock with India's premier guitar-driven band Blackstratblues led by the virtuoso Warren Mendonsa. Known for their captivating instrumentals and compositions, the band is set to perform live in Hyderabad this Friday. Whether you're a die-hard fan of blues or simply love live music, this show will be worth it.

When: Friday, December 13, 8.30 pm

Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project, Phase III, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹799 onwards

Beyond The Flea

Shop for quirky finds, enjoy live music by Rahul Sipligunj and other artists, indulge in delicious bites, and soak in the colourful ambience. Beyond the Flea is where you will find an eclectic mix of handcrafted goods and artisanal foods. Perfect for a chilled-out weekend outing with friends or family.

Beyond The Flea (ETV Bharat)

When: Sunday, December 15, 11 am onwards

Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹350

Telugu Stand-Up Comedy Night

Laugh out loud at the Telugu Stand-Up Comedy Night, featuring some of the best comedians delivering punchlines in the language we all love. From relatable anecdotes to hilarious takes on modern life, this show is guaranteed to leave you in splits. Don’t miss out on an evening of unapologetic fun and laughter!

When: Saturday, December 14

Where: Comedy Theatre, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹249 onwards

Ghibli Gathering

Calling all Studio Ghibli fans. Mindspace Social is hosting a special evening dedicated to the whimsical world of Japanese animation house, Studio Ghibli. Enjoy a cozy screening of Kiki's Delivery Service, a delightful animated classic that promises to warm your heart. Play trivia games and sip on Ghibli-themed drinks and snacks to complete the experience.

Ghibli Gathering (ETV Bharat)

When: Saturday, December 14, 6.30 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Raheja IT Park, Mindspace

Entry: Free

Kutcheri Project

Immerse yourself in an evening of musical brilliance at the Kutcheri Project, where traditional meets contemporary. This event curated by artist Sri Soumya Varanasi will feature a performance by talented artists blending classical and experimental sounds.

When: Sunday, December 15, 4 pm

Where: The Moonshine Project, Phase III, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹499

Christmas Movie Screenings

Get into the festive spirit with a lineup of classic '12 Days of Xmas movies'. It's a fun way to spread holiday cheer. Grab some popcorn, settle in and let the yuletide magic unfold on the big screen. Popcorn and beverages included.

Christmas movies (Freepik)

When: December 13–29, 6.30 pm

Where: Thrivesome, Opposite Farzi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Baking Workshop

Learn to make some delicious treats before Christmas and New Year at Akan. Practice the art of baking from expert chefs, covering everything from basic techniques to creative dessert presentations. A perfect activity for foodies and aspiring bakers looking to create magic in the kitchen.

Learn to bake (Freepik)

When: Saturday, December 15, 1 pm

Where: Akan, Doctors' Colony, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹1,699