Tomatoes Will Fly As Hyderabad Hosts India’s First Tomatina Festival 'Toma Terra' On Sunday

Hyderabad has officially thrown its hat into the ring. Toma Terra is coming. Yes, it’s India’s very first homegrown version of Spain’s legendary tomato-chucking fiesta, La Tomatina. And if you’ve ever watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and thought, “God, I wish I could wear a white T-shirt and hurl vegetables at my crush,” then your moment has arrived.

Mark your calendars for May 11, because Experium Eco Park is about to look like a pasta sauce crime scene. The event is touted to have 8 hours of non-stop fun and entertainment, ending with a sundowner that features artists from around the globe.

What Is It About

For those unfamiliar with La Tomatina, it’s a Spanish festival held in Buñol where thousands of people gather every year to do something their parents would definitely not approve of: throw tomatoes at each other. It's like group therapy meets a grocery store meltdown.

Now, Hyderabad’s version called Toma Terra is billing itself as “a tomato-throwing carnival with Indian masala.” Expect dance zones, DJ sets, food stalls, and a full-on tomato battle royale. It’s part Rang Barse, part ZNMD, and 100% Instagram bait. But before you start drafting angry tweets about food wastage, the organisers claim all tomato waste will be recycled into manure. Your aggressive tomato flinging could one day help fertilize a sapling.

To be fair, this isn’t the first time someone’s tried to bring La Tomatina to India. A similar event was planned in 2013, but it was cancelled after the internet collectively screamed “No thanks.” People were (rightfully) outraged about using edible food for recreation in a country where food security is still a real issue.

This time, however, it looks like the organisers have taken notes. The tomatoes are allegedly not fit for human consumption. The waste is going back to the soil. And the vibe is touted to be chaotic joy. Just remember to wear old clothes, bring your sense of humour, and avoid donning your new white sneakers.