Hyderabad's Rock Scene Gets a Boost as Eagle Riders Return With Full-Length Album

There’s something stubbornly beautiful about a band that refuses to quit even when the scene changes, the gigs dry up, and real life (jobs, cities, adult responsibilities) starts breathing down their necks. Meet Eagle Riders: Hyderabad’s contemporary rock survivors who took a long, winding break. They are back with a full-length album that feels less like a comeback and more like an act of rebellion.

“We were soaring once,” laughs bassist Vijayanand Katikala (Vijay). “College festivals, band battles, packed gigs at places like Kyra Theatre in Bengaluru, Phoenix in Chennai, it was a good time.” Between 2010 and 2015, Eagle Riders were a familiar name on India’s college rock circuit, riding the last big wave before the live scene shifted towards regional music and filmy hits.

The band was popular on the gig circuit in the 2010s (ETV Bharat)

And then life happened. Singer and guitarist Praveen Gunja moved to the US for a while. Drummer Bobby Nelapati and guitarist Sunil Valluri juggled day jobs.

The band hit pause since 2016. Here they are, all these years later, prepping to launch their first ever full-length album titled Run The Race at EXT by The Moonshine Project on April 27. “Apart from Aggressive Tendencies (helmed by Godless frontman Abbas and the live venue EXT, there really isn't much in Hyderabad's gigging scene but we are hoping it changes,” Praveen says.

Running the Race, Not Chasing Trends

Their seven-track album isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, and that's precisely why it matters. Eagle Riders aren’t chasing streams or virality. They're telling stories. From Silent Cry (inspired by the sight of a mother and child radiating quiet despair at a street signal) to Bring It On (a raw anthem about pushing through life’s battles), their songs urge you not to whine but to run your race anyway.

“Most of our music has a positive message,” Vijay tells ETV Bharat. “Yes, it’s about struggle. But it's also about hope.” Their best-known track Depression, Anger, Pain became a mental health anthem long before the conversation became mainstream in India. It remains their most requested song at gigs.

Built From Their Own Lives

It’s tempting to label Eagle Riders as ‘80s nostalgia buffs: their influences (Iron Maiden, Journey, Metallica, Bon Jovi, Pink Floyd) certainly point that way. But what sets them apart is the way they filter those influences through their own experiences. These aren’t arena-rock songs about imaginary heartbreaks. They’re about losing, getting back up, and sometimes staring down the long, silent cry of a stranger in the crowd. “You hold on and you keep running the race,” says Praveen.

Drummer Bobby Nelapati during one of Eagle Rider's gigs (ETV Bharat)

Sunil Valluri (guitar) grins when asked about playing live again after so long. “It feels good. We’re excited. It’s been a while.” They’ll be supported at the launch gig by another Hyderabad act, Radaph, and Eagle Riders are hoping it’s the start of something bigger.

“Bengaluru and Mumbai are getting their rock and metal scenes back,” Vijay says hopefully. “We’re optimistic for Hyderabad too.”

The world has changed since 2015. But some things haven’t: the need for real stories, for real songs, for a band that’s happy just to be doing what they love no matter how fast or slow the race. If you ask the Eagle Riders, that’s exactly the point.