Hyderabad Hosts Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival at Taramati Baradari

The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is a beloved fixture in Hyderabad’s cultural calendar. The 19th edition of the fest is underway, celebrating the art of theatre with a line-up that brings together some of the finest talents in the medium. This year, the festival was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who acknowledged the festival’s dedication to carrying forward theatre personality Qadir Ali Baig’s legacy.

The period between 1970 and 1984 is considered the golden era of Urdu and Hindustani theatre in Hyderabad when Mirza Qadir Ali Baig’s spectacular historical pageants and meaningful social satires moved audiences to an extent that they are talked about even today. The festival was launched by the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation.

Over the years, the festival has become synonymous with showcasing socially relevant, thought-provoking productions. “This festival has truly reshaped Hyderabad’s theatre scene,” the Governor said in his inaugural speech. Reflecting on the legacy of Begum Razia Baig, Chairperson of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation and wife of the theatre veteran, he quoted Shakespeare’s famous line, “All the world’s a stage,” observing that she “played her role with grace and left an enduring impact on the stage of life.”

The 2024 edition continues this legacy, adding fresh voices and stories to the mix. The festival got off to a breezy start with a stand-up act by actor Ashish Vidyarthi. What makes this festival particularly resonant is its setting. Hyderabad is a city known for its confluence of cultures and histories. The festival attracts theatre lovers, artists, and intellectuals alike, transforming Hyderabad into a hub of cultural exchange.

The festival will run until November 10. With workshops, discussions, and audience engagement sessions, it’s as much about fostering a dialogue with the city of Hyderabad as it is about the performances themselves.

