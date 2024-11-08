Comic Con Will Twin With DreamHack For 3 Days Of Geekdom And Gaming in Hyderabad

Comic Con India is returning to Hyderabad, transforming the city into a three-day haven for pop culture aficionados, comic book lovers and gaming enthusiasts from November 15 to 17, 2024. This year, Hyderabad Comic Con promises the same level of grandeur, but with a new partner in crime: international gaming festival DreamHack, which is famous for competitive gaming and immersive digital experiences.

What to Expect

Expect appearances from top comic book artists, writers, and influencers who will be signing autographs, sharing stories, and unveiling exclusive art for fans. Cosplayers will once again dazzle attendees with costumes that range from the cute to the terrifyingly realistic. Keep your eyes peeled for the Cosplay Contest.

An enormous gaming arena will be set up, hosting Esports Championships with prizes that will make any gamer’s eyes pop. High-octane matches will be projected on massive screens. If you’re a gamer, there’s no better place to experience the adrenaline of competitive play. Not to mention, there will be LAN parties, where enthusiasts can bring their own computers to game alongside fellow fanatics in an electrifying communal setting.

Fusion of Fandoms

For those who live and breathe comic book lore, Comic Con is hallowed ground, a place where your favourite worlds come to life. And this year, with the addition of DreamHack, the experience transcends boundaries. Imagine stepping into a space where the magic of storytelling meets the thrill of digital battlegrounds. Whether you're looking to dive into the latest graphic novels, snag some limited-edition merchandise, or challenge yourself in a gaming showdown, this year’s event at Hitex Exhibition Centre has it all.

Stand up comic Syed Bashaar (Instagram)

Stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral, Azeem Banatwalla, Ravi Gupta and Hyderabad's own Syed Bashaar will hit the stage. Musical acts include Daisuki Cosplay Band, Geek Fruit and hip hop artist Karan Kanchan. Wander through the madness to find Maruti Suzuki Arena, an exclusive Yamaha zone, a Crunchyroll paradise and Hyderabad’s biggest comic bookstore, courtesy of Penguin Random House India.

Stalls are dedicated to gaming merch, artist booths showcasing new comic book releases, and workshops for budding creators. Think panels with industry giants, workshops on cosplay craftsmanship, gaming tutorials, and VR experiences that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into another realm. Tickets are available through various channels, including Insider.in, with options ranging from single-day passes to exclusive VIP experiences that come with perks like meet-and-greets and limited-edition swag.

Hyderabad is about to become a nexus of fandom, gaming and endless adventure from November 15 to 17. Whether you’re a lifelong comic fan, a cosplayer, a gamer, or just curious, this is the weekend to let your inner geek roam free.