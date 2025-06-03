He Doesn’t Code, Just Shows Up And Steals hearts; Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever As Chief Happiness Officer

A Hyderabad-based tech startup has found the paw-fect way to keep stress levels low and morale high—by appointing a golden retriever as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO). Denver, the newest and furriest team member at Harvesting Robotics, has gone viral for simply showing up, wagging his tail, and stealing hearts.
Co-founded by Rahul Arepaka, the startup, develops laser-weeding solutions for sustainable agriculture. But their latest innovation isn’t in hardware—it’s in happiness. With Denver's appointment, the company also officially adopted a pet-friendly office policy, a move Arepaka calls “the best decision.”
In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Arepaka introduced Denver, writing: “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up… He’s got the best perks in the company.”
The post, featuring Denver adorably seated next to a desk in a blue collar, quickly drew thousands of views and a flood of appreciative comments. Users called it a “real stress blaster” and “the best thing I’ve seen today.”
Why It’s a Smart Move
Studies back this feel-good trend. Research from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) shows that:
- 91% of employees in pet-friendly workplaces feel more engaged,
- 87% are more likely to stay with their company.
Pets can ease workplace anxiety, foster collaboration, and even improve overall productivity.
Other Companies Who Have Embraced Pet-friendly Policy
Amazon’s Seattle headquarters is famously pet-friendly. It is a home to over 7,000 dogs registered to accompany employees.
At Google, employees can bring dogs to work—cats, however, are officially discouraged (sorry, felines).
Bissell, the vacuum cleaner company, has a full dog-friendly office and even a pet concierge to help employees manage their pups during work hours.
In India, Zoho Corporation is known for its open culture and has previously allowed pets on campus.
Read More: