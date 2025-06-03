ETV Bharat / lifestyle

He Doesn’t Code, Just Shows Up And Steals hearts; Hyderabad Startup Hires Golden Retriever As Chief Happiness Officer

A Hyderabad-based tech startup has found the paw-fect way to keep stress levels low and morale high—by appointing a golden retriever as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO). Denver, the newest and furriest team member at Harvesting Robotics, has gone viral for simply showing up, wagging his tail, and stealing hearts.

Co-founded by Rahul Arepaka, the startup, develops laser-weeding solutions for sustainable agriculture. But their latest innovation isn’t in hardware—it’s in happiness. With Denver's appointment, the company also officially adopted a pet-friendly office policy, a move Arepaka calls “the best decision.”

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Arepaka introduced Denver, writing: “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up… He’s got the best perks in the company.”

The post, featuring Denver adorably seated next to a desk in a blue collar, quickly drew thousands of views and a flood of appreciative comments. Users called it a “real stress blaster” and “the best thing I’ve seen today.”