Hyderabad City to Host One of India’s Largest Aquariums at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad is all set to make waves in the world of public aquariums. The city will soon become home to one of India’s largest and most sophisticated aquarium facilities, bringing an international underwater experience to Telangana. Planned within the sprawling campus of the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), this new attraction will be built across one acre and is expected to feature aquatic species from Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

With an estimated budget of ₹50 crore, the ambitious project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Officials from the Telangana Forest Department have confirmed that the zoo is currently awaiting a green light from the Central Zoo Authority, which is mandatory for any major zoological expansion.

Zoo officials have stated that unlike traditional aquarium setups, the new facility will feature a tunnel-style walk-through experience, giving visitors the rare sensation of walking beneath a dome of water while being surrounded by vibrant, exotic fish species. While Hyderabad already has 15 small aquarium tanks that host both freshwater and marine fish, this new venture will be on a completely different scale.

Global Collaboration with Ocean Experts

What sets this project apart is its international collaboration. Multinational firms from Singapore and Australia, with expertise in large-scale aquarium installations, are expected to work with Indian partners on the design, construction, and curation. The result will be a comprehensive aquatic master plan, inspired by global benchmarks like the Aquatic Gallery in Science City, Ahmedabad, and Marine World in Thrissur, Kerala (considered India’s largest public aquariums).

While the Ahmedabad facility spans over 15,000 square metres, Hyderabad’s upcoming aquarium will spread over 4,000 square metres, making it one of the largest in South India. Officials say the concept is not just about scale but also about immersive design, species diversity, and education. The final blueprint for the aquarium is expected to be completed by 2026, with construction timelines being mapped alongside project approvals.

Boost to Eco-Tourism

The new aquarium is expected to become a major eco-tourism and educational hub. Apart from leisure visitors, the facility is expected to draw school groups, marine biology enthusiasts, and wildlife conservationists, offering curated exhibits that explain aquatic ecosystems, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable water practices. Visitors will likely see rare species like the Amazonian arowana, vibrant African cichlids, and deep-sea marvels.

In tandem with the aquarium development, NZP is also upping its big cat game. A new tiger enclosure with bullet-proof glass is in the pipeline, with ₹2 crore already sanctioned by the zoo board. The 50-metre-wide glass barrier will offer visitors a close and safe view of tigers.