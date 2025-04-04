Hyd & Seek: The Yellow Diary In Concert To French Cinema, Fun Things To Do In Hyderabad This Weekend

This weekend is a great blend of music, art, social gatherings, and adventure. You could dance to international artist Da Africa Deep's music or check out Hindi rock band The Yellow Diary. If you’re in the mood for organic living, the Akshayakalpa Organic Farm Visit offers a refreshing getaway. Motorsports enthusiasts can converge at the Formula1 Telugu community meetup. And for those interested in art, there’s a blindfolded painting workshop that promises high-octane conversations.

So, clear your schedules and get ready for an unforgettable weekend in Hyderabad.

French Cine Club

If you love world cinema, this French Cine Club screening is perfect for an evening of thought-provoking storytelling. Watch Les 2 Alfred, a French tech-comedy by Bruno Podalydès. The story goes that Alexandre is unemployed and his bank account has been frozen. His wife is on a two-month top secret nuclear submarine mission. While she’s away he has to prove that he can take care of the children and find a job. Following a surreal interview he is hired at The Box on a trial basis – and thus Alexandre enters the 24-7 world of a greenwashed start-up with a strict no-child policy.

French film Les 2 Alfred (ETV Bharat)

When: April 4 at 6 pm

Where: Alliance Française Of Hyderabad, Kundan Marble Lane, Sagar Society, Sri Nagar Colony, Aurora Colony, Banjara Hills

Entry: Free, seating on a first-come-first-served basis

Hindi Rock – The Yellow Diary

If you love alternative Hindi music with poetic depth, then this is the concert to attend. The Yellow Diary is a popular band on the indie circuit, bringing their signature sound to Hyderabad.

When: April 5, 8 pm

Where: Illuzion Club & Kitchen, Road Number 10, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹499

Sufi Night

Lose yourself in the spiritual and transcendent world of Sufi music, where poetic verses meet mesmerizing melodies. This Sufi Night will feature live qawwalis, soulful renditions, and an intimate ambiance to transport you into a state of blissful peace.

When: April 5, 7 pm

Where: Tara Moroccan Kitchen, Metro pillar No. 1636, Third Floor, Apurupa Towers, Jubilee Hills

Entry: Free

Afro-House Music

Prepare for an electrifying night of Afro-house beats as music sensation Da Africa Deep and DJ Kayvee take over the decks. This is your chance to dance to deep house, Afro-tech, and global rhythms in an unforgettable clubbing experience.

When: April 5, 9 pm

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar mall, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

Raw Chique – Moms & Kids Event

Looking for a fun-filled outing for moms and kids? Raw Chique is a vibrant event featuring interactive activities, workshops, fashion showcases, and playful experiences designed to keep both moms and little ones entertained. From trendy outfits and accessories for moms and kids to engaging DIY activities like glass painting, birdhouse painting, and board game making, there’s something for everyone. Let your little ones explore their creativity with lip balm making and gold foil art, while you do karaoke.

When: April 5, 10 am onwards

Where: Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills Main Rd, Balapur Basthi

Entry: Free, register online

Motorsport Community Meetup

Step out of your comfort zone and join this social gathering of motorsports enthusiasts by Formula1 Telugu. Meet fellow motorsport enthusiasts, put your wits to the test, and relive last season’s epic moments while gearing up for the new one.

When: April 6, 10.30 am

Where: Mindspace Social, Upper Level, Raheja It Park, Survey No. 64, Near Mindspace Junction Flyover, Hitech City

Entry: Free to register

Whether you’re vibing at a live concert or watching a French film, there’s something special waiting for you. So, pick your events, gather your friends, and make the most of your weekend in Hyderabad.