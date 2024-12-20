Hyd & Seek: A Christmas Eve Wonderland in Hyderabad This Weekend

The festive season is in full swing, and Hyderabad is sparkling with Christmas cheer! Here’s your guide to the most festive and fun events happening in Hyderabad this weekend.

Children’s Christmas Carnival

Bring your little ones to a magical Christmas experience at Children’s Carnival: Christmas Edition. With exciting games, interactive activities, and festive treats, this event promises a day of joy for kids. The carnival also features Christmas-themed workshops and photo-ops with Santa Claus. Creative Square's carnival is crafted to create happy memories for the whole family.

When: Saturday, December 21, 12 noon to 9 pm

Where: Creative Square Alt Play, Chaitanya Enclave, Khajaguda

Entry: Free

India Cocktail Week

Get into the holiday spirit with the finest cocktails in town at India Cocktail Week. This festival celebrates craft mixology with signature drinks from mixologists, guest shifts from the world's top 50 bars, paired with live music and a buzzing vibe. Music acts include international artist Nils Hoffmann, rock band When Chai Met Toast, and electronica czars DJ SA, Murthovic, Rabz and HKJ.

When: Saturday-Sunday, December 21-22, 2024, 5:00 PM onwards

Where: OneGolf, Financial District, Vattinagulapally

Tickets: ₹699 onwards

Nakash Aziz Live

Join the high-energy live performance of Bollywood playback singer Nakash Aziz this weekend. The voice behind the hit songs Saree Ke Fall Sa, Jabra Fan, and Dhating Naach, Nakash has sung for over 60 feature films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Known for his foot-tapping hits and electrifying stage presence, Nakash will make your night unforgettable with his chartbusters.

When: Saturday, December 21, 8 pm

Where: Trop’s Kitchen & Tavern, Madhapur, Hitech City

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

Social Dancing

Add some rhythm to your Christmas parties with Praveen’s Dance Workshop. Learn the art of Bachata, Urban Kiz and Salsa in an engaging and fun session that’s perfect for both, beginners and dance enthusiasts. While salsa and bachata are Latin American dance forms, Urban Kiz is a partner dance that developed in Paris in the 2010s. Come as strangers, and leave as friends.

Learn Urban Kiz and salsa this weekend (Freepik)

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024, 6 pm

Where: Hush - Modern Indian Kitchen, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹299 onwards

Cookie Decoration Workshop

Unleash your inner baker at a Cookie Decoration Workshop. Perfect for both kids and adults, this hands-on session lets you decorate Christmas-themed cookies with colourful icing and sprinkles. Learn techniques while having fun, and take home your edible masterpieces.

Christmas cookies (Freepik)

When: Saturday, December 21-22

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

Christmas Movie Screening

Catch holiday classic Home Alone 2 under the stars at the “SCC SkyCinema: Christmas Special”. Enjoy festive movies with cozy seating, blankets, and popcorn to make your evening magical. This open-air cinema experience is all about Christmas cheer.

Home Alone 2 (ETV Bharat)

When: December 22, 7 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Raheja IT Park

Tickets: ₹550 onwards

From festive carnivals and soulful music to dance workshops and cookie decorating, Hyderabad is your ultimate Christmas destination this weekend. Whether you’re looking to make merry with friends or indulge in creative and cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone. So, don your Santa hats, grab your tickets, and step into the festive spirit.