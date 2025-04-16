Hyd & Seek: Alan Walker and Israeli Trance To Experimental Theatre and Easter Egg Painting In Hyderabad This Weekend

As summer starts to settle in and the city heats up, Hyderabad is turning into a weekend wonderland of music, art and community. Whether you’re dancing the night away to global DJs, finding your zen with puppy yoga, painting Easter eggs with furry friends, or diving into experimental theatre, this city’s got something for every kind of weekender.

Here’s your curated guide to the top events in Hyderabad this weekend. Pick your vibe and seek out your kind of scene.

Alan Walker Live

Global electronic music phenomenon Alan Walker returns to India, and Hyderabad is one of the lucky cities on his 2025 tour map. Expect an electric night of his chart-topping hits like Faded, Alone, and Spectre alongside immersive visuals and bouncy beats.

When: Friday, April 18, 2025, 4 pm onwards

Where: Boulder Hills, Manikonda Village, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹1000 onwards

Psytrance Duo Vini Vici

Get ready for a high-voltage psytrance storm as the Israeli DJ duo Vini Vici hit Hyderabad with a massive show at Quake Arena. Known for their hypnotic basslines and crowd-moving anthems, this event promises a wild ride into the world of trance.

When: Sunday, April 20, 2025, 7.30 pm

Where: Quake Arena, Kondapur Main Road, CMC Enclave

Tickets: ₹1000 onwards

Techno Night

Looking for dark beats and deep drops? Los Angeles-based DJ DeepMe will deliver a night of hypnotic techno and underground sounds at Xora. Perfect for house heads and techno purists. Joining her are Elektraa and Laziebonzs

When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, 8 pm onwards

Where: Xora, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar Mall, Road #36, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

Easter Egg Painting with Puppies

Art therapy meets adorable in this Easter-themed workshop featuring egg painting, furry friends, and a whole lot of wholesome fun. At Pawga’s event this Easter Sunday, it’s not just about learning to draw and paint. You’ll receive all the art supplies and will be invited to paint based on mindful prompts specially designed for the special day.

When: Sunday, April 20, 2025, 11 am

Where: Bagh Beans Coffee and Art, Phase 3, Shaya Casita H, 443/A/24, Road No. 86, MRC Colony, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹1200

Samahaara Theatre Festival 2025

Back for another bold season, the Samahaara Theatre Festival brings together dynamic voices in Indian theatre over three eventful days. From original productions to adaptations, this festival is a celebration of stagecraft, storytelling, and Hyderabad’s thriving performing arts scene. Check out performances scheduled across April 17 to 21 for a mix of genres, languages, and interesting narratives.

When: Thursday to Saturday, April 17-19, 2025, 6 pm

Where: Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Lakdikapul Road, near State Assembly, Saifabad

Tickets: ₹399 onwards

Lights Out at Social

This one's for the motorsport lovers. Join fellow F1 and MotoGP fans at this community watch party and meetup, where engines and adrenaline take centrestage. Expect live screenings, engaging conversations, trivia and speed themed vibes. A great space to meet like-minded folks and enjoy race night with the energy of a true fan zone.

When: Sunday, April 20, 2025, 10.30 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Survey No. 64, Raheja IT Park, near, Mindspace Junction Flyover, HITEC City

Entry: Free (Prior registration required)

KAVYA – Hyperreal EP Tour

Indie singer Kavya’s dreamy, genre-fluid sound lands in Hyderabad as part of her Hyperreal EP Tour. Expect lush vocals, ambient textures, and alternative electronica blending seamlessly into a live set. Supporting acts include Niteesh Kondiparthy, one of Hyderabad’s beloved indie voices, and artist Priyanka Gajanan.

When: Sunday, April 20, 2025, 8 pm onwards

Where: The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

Whether you’re dancing till dawn, painting with puppies, catching a powerful play, or just soaking up techno under the stars — this weekend in Hyderabad has something to match your every mood. So go ahead: try something new, and make your city feel more magical.