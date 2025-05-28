Hyd & Seek | Rahgir On India Tour, Sangeet In The Club and 2000s Throwback Party This Weekend In Hyderabad

From the return of folk storyteller Rahgir to cocktail workshops, clay sculpting, and open mics that blur the line between stage and therapy, the city has something for every mood, every tempo, and every flavour of fun. You don’t have to choose between soul and synth. This weekend, you can have both. Here’s your curated map to getting the most out of Hyderabad from May 30 to June 1.

1. Alt Spaces

If your playlist swings from deep techno to earthy Indian fusion, Alt Spaces is your temple this weekend. Expect genre-fluid sets with Sindhi Curry's cosmic breaks and electro, Shivhari's immersive Indian Electronica, and Smaran’s house-driven warmth. This is where textures, grooves, and spiritual BPMs converge.

When: Friday, May 30, 2025, 8 pm onwards

Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills

2. Sangeet In The Club

Think of this as a dancefloor baraat: a musical sangeet celebration by GHMC that’s equal parts tradition, DJ-led frenzy, and high-energy joy. Neel Chhabra, Preet and Yogi will spin music. Expect a crowd dressed in Indian finery ready to twirl, shout, and toast to rhythm and friendship (with no bride or groom in sight).

When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 8 pm

Where: Warehouse 81, Plot 17, Inorbit Mall Road, Hitech City

Entry: ₹499 onwards

3. Rahgir – Kya Jaipur, Kya Dilli Tour

Sunil Kumar Gurjar a.k.a. Rahgir brings back his lyrical magic with a brand-new set featuring unreleased tracks and indie folk gems like Aadmi Chutiya Hai and Mere Gaon Aaoge. This is music that makes you feel things. Bring your heart and maybe a tissue.

When: Sunday, June 1, 2025, 6 pm

Where: The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹799

4. Clay Sculpting Workshop

Unplug and get your hands dirty, literally. This guided clay sculpting workshop is perfect for beginners and creatives looking to reconnect with material and motion. All materials provided. Zero judgement. Full relaxation.

When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 2 pm

Where: Makobrew World Coffee Bar, Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple, Rd Number 44, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills

Fee: ₹1099

5. Cocktail Workshop

This isn’t your average mixology class; it’s a hands-on cocktail-making journey, guided by bartenders who want you to go from “vodka soda?” to “spiced negroni with grapefruit zest.” Taste. Learn. Impress your next house party.

When: Saturday, May 31, 4 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Upper level, Raheja IT Park, Survey No.64, Ground plus, near Mindspace Junction Flyover, Hitech City

Fee: ₹799

6. SoMAD Y2K – 2000s Throwback Party

Break out the butterfly clips and baggy cargos, because SoMAD’s Y2K party is going full throwback. DJ Gaurav Mehta will spin Britney, Backstreet Boys, Sean Paul, Avril, and more. It’s nostalgia you can dance to.

When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 8.30 pm onwards

Where: Mindspace Social, Upper level, Raheja IT Park, Survey No.64, Ground plus, near Mindspace Junction Flyover, Hitech City

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

7. LitMic - Open Mic

If you’ve got poems, stories, songs, or just thoughts you’ve been itching to say out loud, LitMic is your stage. Come perform, listen, or simply vibe with the city’s growing tribe of storytellers and indie performers.

When: Sunday, June 1, 2025, 5 pm

Where: Panchatantra, Lane Number 5, Brahman Wadi, Begumpet

Entry: ₹199 onwards

Hyderabad this weekend is a moodboard of genres and generations. So grab a friend, a stranger, or your headphones and get out there. You never know what you might stumble into... or who you’ll become in the process.