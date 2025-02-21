Hyd & Seek: Bassi And Sumukhi's Standup Acts To Aria Festival And Interactive Theatre, Fun Things To Witness In Hyderabad This Weekend

Whether you’re in the mood for live music, side-splitting comedy, or a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, Hyderabad has something special lined up for you this weekend.

1. Anubhav Singh Bassi India Tour

If storytelling and stand-up had a love child, it would probably sound like Anubhav Singh Bassi. Known for his signature mix of hilarious anecdotes and effortlessly relatable humour, Bassi is back with brand-new material. Expect sharp observations, a whole lot of nostalgia, and the kind of jokes that make you laugh a little too hard at your own life.

When: Sunday, February 23, 3 pm and 7 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, HiTech City Main Road, Jubilee Enclave, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

2. Hoemonal – Sumukhi Suresh Live

Bringing her signature brand of fearless, unfiltered, and wildly hilarious comedy, Sumukhi Suresh is all set to take Hyderabad by storm with Hoemonal. If you’ve ever seen her on screen or caught one of her stand-up specials, you know this is going to be a riot. She doesn’t hold back, and the results are utterly relatable, gloriously absurd, and laugh-out-loud funny.

When: Saturday, February 22, 7 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

3. Aria Festival – Techpanda & Kenzani Live

If you’re in the mood for an electronic music experience that goes beyond the usual, Aria Festival is where you need to be. The night features Techpanda & Kenzani, who are known for their seamless fusion of organic and electronic sounds. Get ready to lose yourself in the hypnotic soundscapes.

When: Saturday, February 22, 5 pm onwards

Where: The League, ISB Road, Financial District, Puppalguda

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

4. SCC Picnic Cinema

Watching a classic movie is one thing, but watching Kal Ho Naa Ho under the open sky, picnic-style? That’s an experience. Relive the magic of Aman, Naina, and Rohit in this special SCC Picnic Cinema screening, complete with cozy seating, fairy lights, and all the fuzzy nostalgia you could ask for. Bring tissues. You will cry.

Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho (Still from the film)

When: Saturday, February 22, 7 pm

Where: OneGolf Brewery, Survey no. 237, 251, ISB Road, Financial District, Vattinagulapally

Tickets: ₹450 onwards

5. Sifar’s Hazaaron Khwaishein – A Participatory Play

This is not your average play where you just sit back and watch. Hyderabadi theatre group Sifar’s Hazaaron Khwaishein invites the audience to actively engage, making every show a unique and unpredictable experience. If you love immersive theatre that breaks the fourth wall and challenges traditional storytelling, this one’s for you.

When: Sunday, February 23, 7 pm

Where: YK Antiques Home Museum, 16/3, Saraswathi Nagar, Lothukunta, Saraswathi Nagar Colony, Secunderabad

Tickets: ₹500 onwards

6. Telugu Play Baribathala Raju

Baribathala Raju is a Telugu play that brings humor, drama, and social commentary all wrapped into one engaging performance. If you’re looking for an evening of theater without breaking the bank, this is an excellent pick since this play is free to attend.

When: Saturday, February 22, 7 pm

Where: Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Madhava Reddy Colony, Gachibowli

Tickets: Free Entry

From live music and stand-up comedy to theatre and movie nights, Hyderabad has a stacked lineup of events this weekend. So pick your vibe, grab your tickets, and step out for an unforgettable time.