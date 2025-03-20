Hyd & Seek: M.M. Keeravani's Concert And Abhay Deol's DJ Set To A Pupper Party, What’s Happening In Hyderabad This Weekend

From the legendary M.M. Keeravani’s grand live concert and Prateek Kuhad’s soul-stirring melodies to an intimate poetry and storytelling session, this weekend is packed with events that will leave you feeling inspired and entertained. Not to mention, if you're in the mood for some puppy love or open-mic magic, Hyderabad has that covered too.

1. M.M. Keeravani Live in Concert

Few composers have shaped Indian music like M.M. Keeravani, the genius behind iconic soundtracks from Baahubali to RRR. This concert is a celebration of a musical legend, featuring some of his greatest compositions performed live. Expect a grand symphonic experience. It will be a night filled with sweeping melodies and larger-than-life moments.

When: Saturday, March 22, 7 pm

Where: Hitex Hall, Izzat Nagar

Tickets: ₹1,999 onwards

2. Abhay Deol Plays DJ

Yes, actor Abhay Deol is coming to town, and no, he’s not starring in a new film. This DJ set is part of his 5-city tour, where he will be playing house and techno music. Joining him on stage is the dynamic Lazie Bonzs. If you’re a fan (of techno, house or the dimpled actor), this is a rare chance to see him in a different light.

When: March 22, 8 pm

Where: Xora, 5th Floor, plot no.498 Alcazar mall, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

3. Prateek Kuhad Live

Indie music darling Prateek Kuhad is here to make you feel all the feelings with his signature acoustic sound. If you’re one to swoon over his lyrics, or hum along to Cold/Mess and his other heartbreak songs, this concert is for you. It will be one of his last shows before he takes a summer break.

When: Saturday, March 22, 7 pm

Where: Quake Arena, Kondapur Main Road, CMC Enclave, Kondapur

Tickets: ₹1,299 onwards

4. Yellow Diary, A Theatre Play

If you’re in the mood for a powerful theatrical experience, Yellow Diary promises to be a thought-provoking and immersive play with a live background score by Indie Express. It depicts “yellow journalism” in a press conference with Manjula Nayak, a successful writer who is accused of killing her own sister.

When: Saturday, March 22, 6.30 pm

Where: Align Hub, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹199

5. Open Mic Night

Hyderabad’s budding poets, musicians, stand-up comics, and storytellers come together for a night of unfiltered creativity and raw talent with 'Kya Bolte Hyderabad'. If you’ve ever wanted to get up on stage and share your thoughts, this is your chance to shine. Or if you’d rather just sit back and soak in the performances, you’re in for an unpredictable evening.

Get on stage at the open mic night (ETV Bharat)

When: Saturday, March 22, 6.30 pm

Where: Redbrick Offices - Maximus 2A, HUDA Techno Enclave, HITEC City

Tickets: ₹150

6. Birdsong Poetry & Storytelling Night

Birdsong is a beautifully curated poetry and storytelling event where talented writers and performers share their most personal, moving, and inspiring works. Join classical vocalist Ranjani Sivakumar as she weaves together Tyagaraja kritis, Kabir songs, tracks by The Beatles, and works by various poets, including Maya Angelou and Bharatiyar. This special performance celebrates the connection between birds, literature, and music.

When: Saturday, March 22, 6.30 pm

Where: Saptaparni, Plot no, 21, Road No. 8, Gaffar Khan Colony, Banjara Hills

Tickets: ₹249

7. Hyderabad Pupper Party

Calling all dog lovers! The Hyderabad Pupper Party is exactly what it sounds like: a playdate for dogs and their humans. With fun games, treats, and a chance to meet adorable puppers, this event is perfect for anyone who loves spending time with four-legged friends.

When: Sunday, March 23, 12 noon

Where: LastHouse: By The Lake, LastHouse Coffee, adjacent to Durgam Cheruvu Road, Amar Co-Operative Society, Doctor's Colony, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

Hyderabad’s weekend scene is packed with diverse experiences, so whether you’re in the mood for live music, poetry, open mics, theatre, or just cuddling some adorable dogs, there’s something for everyone.