Hyd And Seek: Make The Most Of This Sankranthi Weekend In Hyderabad

The city is brimming with activities to keep you entertained through the second weekend of January 2025. The ETV Lifestyle Team presents the best happenings in music and culture this weekend.

Kite Festival

Soar to new heights at the DSL Kite Festival. This family-friendly event features kite competitions and workshops where experts will teach you the art of crafting and flying kites. It’s a colourful day of fun for all ages, complete with food stalls, festive vibes and Sankranthi-themed décor.

When: Sunday, January 12, 12 noon

Where: DSL Virtue Mall, Near Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal

Entry: ₹99 for children (below 18 years)

₹149 for adults (over 18 years)

Enjoy flying kites this Makar Sankranti (Freepik)

Tribute To Coldplay

So what if you didn't get tickets for the Coldplay concerts? Relive Coldplay’s greatest hits right here in Hyderabad with Bengaluru-based band 56 Hndrd. Sing along to classics like Yellow and Fix You as the band recreates the magic of Coldplay’s feel-good sound. An unforgettable evening awaits the British band's fans.

When: Saturday, January 11, 9 pm

Where: Hard Rock Café, Hitech City

Tickets: ₹249 onwards

Telugu Standup Comedy

Laugh out loud with Silly South Comedy's performers. This Telugu stand-up showcase brings together some of the funniest comedians from the South. Expect relatable jokes, witty observations and non-stop humour in a language close to the heart of Hyderabad.

When: Saturday and Sunday, January 11-12, 5 pm

Where: Street Comedy Club, 100 ft. Road, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Mythological Hindi Play

Explore the mythological and philosophical nuances of Lord Ram in this thought-provoking play. Featuring renowned actor Ashutosh Rana alongside Rahull R Bhuchar, Tarun Khanna and Danish Akhtar, the play Humare Ram blends poetry and drama. Humare Ram begins from the perspective of Lava and Kusha after their mother Sita took final refuge in the arms of Bhumi. Angered sons pose several serious questions to Lord Rama about their mother Sita. Through the perspective of Lord Surya, Humare Ram takes the audience on a journey of Lord Rama and Sita's love.

When: Sunday, January 12, 2 pm and 6.30 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹1000 onwards

Telugu Theatre Double Bill

Enjoy a night of comedy with Samahaara Theatre Group's Telugu plays Kallu and Aagandi Nenu Vastunna. Both plays are directed by Rathna Shekar and feature relatable characters and witty situations. Perfect for families and theatre enthusiasts.

When: Saturday, January 11, 7.30 pm

Where: Samahaara Weekend Theatre Workshop, Delta Seacon Building, Banjara Hills

Tickets: ₹200

Become Your Own Stylist

Take charge of your personal style at this interactive fashion styling workshop. Learn how to curate your wardrobe, identify what works for your body type, and build outfits that reflect your personality. The session is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their confidence and fashion sense.

When: Saturday, January 11, 11.30 am

Where: Rium Cafe, MLA Colony, Banjara Hills

Tickets: ₹1,499

Representational image (Freepik)

Hyderabad is alive with exciting events this weekend. Mark your calendars and celebrate Sankranthi in the way that suits you best.