ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyd & Seek: Actress Udita Goswami On the Deck to Bathtub Movie Screening And Mixology, Your Hyderabad Weekend Guide Is Here

Most exciting things to do this weekend in Hyderabad ( Getty Images )

As summer rolls on, Hyderabad is proving once again that it knows how to keep the weekend spirit alive. This weekend is a moodboard of music, art, stories, and social energy. Feeling introverted? Try the open mic or settle in for some storytelling over coffee. Looking to meet new people? Nayi Dost is your space. In the mood to party? Xora’s got a DJ night with actress-turned-artist Udita Goswami. Longing for something slow and soulful? Shiv Menon’s live set or the intimate play 'Bougainvillea' could be your answer. Hyderabad’s cultural pulse is beating stronger than ever.

Here’s what not to miss:

1. Live Music With Infusion

Kick off your weekend with a blast of live music and infectious energy as Band Infusion takes the stage at Raasta. Known for their covers, medleys, and high-voltage stage presence, this band is all about making you lose yourself in the music.

When: Friday, April 25, 2025, 8:30 pm

Where: Raasta, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Shilpa Gram Craft Village, Madhapur

Entry: ₹99

2. Bathtub Screening of Midnight in Paris

Midnight In Paris directed by Woody Allen (ETV Bharat)

Watch Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen’s nostalgic fantasy Midnight in Paris like never before—floating in a hot tub under the stars. Bring your swimsuit and settle in for a magical night of cinema and bubbles. Sunset Cinema Club presents some of the best summer flicks under the stars for you to enjoy as you soak in the fun from your private bathtubs, with food and beverages served right to you while watching your favourite films on the big screen.

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 7 pm

Where: OneGolf Brewery, Survey no. 237, 251, ISB Rd, Financial District, Vattinagulapally, Vattinagulapalle

Entry: ₹2000 (includes refreshments)

3. Soul Jams – Live Acoustic Night

Settle into the cozy ambience of a Soul Jams session—Hyderabad’s answer to intimate, acoustic storytelling through music. Expect raw vocals, original compositions, and chill vibes that make for a perfect Saturday evening.

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 4:30 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Survey No. 64, Raheja IT Park, near, Mindspace Junction Flyover, HITEC City

Entry: ₹499

4. Electronica Night With Qtee Rue

Dubai-based Ukrainian DJ Qtee Rue brings her signature blend of hypnotic grooves and ambient layers to Xora. If you love indie electronica with a futuristic edge, don’t miss this set.

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 9:00 pm

Where: Xora, Hyderabad

Entry: ₹999 onwards

5. Nayi Dosti – Community Meetup

Say goodbye to awkward small talk. Nayi Dost is a curated meetup experience to help you connect with new people in a friendly, low-pressure environment. Whether you're new in town or just looking to expand your social circle, expect games, open mic, ice breakers and shared laughter.