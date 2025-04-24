Hyd & Seek: Actress Udita Goswami On the Deck to Bathtub Movie Screening And Mixology, Your Hyderabad Weekend Guide Is Here

As summer rolls on, Hyderabad is proving once again that it knows how to keep the weekend spirit alive. This weekend is a moodboard of music, art, stories, and social energy. Feeling introverted? Try the open mic or settle in for some storytelling over coffee. Looking to meet new people? Nayi Dost is your space. In the mood to party? Xora’s got a DJ night with actress-turned-artist Udita Goswami. Longing for something slow and soulful? Shiv Menon’s live set or the intimate play 'Bougainvillea' could be your answer. Hyderabad’s cultural pulse is beating stronger than ever.
Here’s what not to miss:
1. Live Music With Infusion
Kick off your weekend with a blast of live music and infectious energy as Band Infusion takes the stage at Raasta. Known for their covers, medleys, and high-voltage stage presence, this band is all about making you lose yourself in the music.
When: Friday, April 25, 2025, 8:30 pm
Where: Raasta, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Shilpa Gram Craft Village, Madhapur
Entry: ₹99
2. Bathtub Screening of Midnight in Paris
Watch Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen’s nostalgic fantasy Midnight in Paris like never before—floating in a hot tub under the stars. Bring your swimsuit and settle in for a magical night of cinema and bubbles. Sunset Cinema Club presents some of the best summer flicks under the stars for you to enjoy as you soak in the fun from your private bathtubs, with food and beverages served right to you while watching your favourite films on the big screen.
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 7 pm
Where: OneGolf Brewery, Survey no. 237, 251, ISB Rd, Financial District, Vattinagulapally, Vattinagulapalle
Entry: ₹2000 (includes refreshments)
3. Soul Jams – Live Acoustic Night
Settle into the cozy ambience of a Soul Jams session—Hyderabad’s answer to intimate, acoustic storytelling through music. Expect raw vocals, original compositions, and chill vibes that make for a perfect Saturday evening.
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 4:30 pm
Where: Mindspace Social, Survey No. 64, Raheja IT Park, near, Mindspace Junction Flyover, HITEC City
Entry: ₹499
4. Electronica Night With Qtee Rue
Dubai-based Ukrainian DJ Qtee Rue brings her signature blend of hypnotic grooves and ambient layers to Xora. If you love indie electronica with a futuristic edge, don’t miss this set.
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 9:00 pm
Where: Xora, Hyderabad
Entry: ₹999 onwards
5. Nayi Dosti – Community Meetup
Say goodbye to awkward small talk. Nayi Dost is a curated meetup experience to help you connect with new people in a friendly, low-pressure environment. Whether you're new in town or just looking to expand your social circle, expect games, open mic, ice breakers and shared laughter.
When: Saturday, April 26 (5 pm) and Sunday, April 27 (7 pm)
Where: Amoroso, Plot No 75, Rd No 52, Nandi Hills, Jubilee Hills
Entry: ₹99
6. Pottery Workshop
Tap into your inner artist with this hands-on pottery workshop. Guided by professionals, you’ll learn the basics of wheel throwing or hand-building and maybe even come home with your own handmade cup or planter. Great for solo explorers or creative couples.
When: Saturday, April 26 (2 pm) and Sunday, April 27 (5 pm)
Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Old Mumbai Hwy, next to HP Petrol Pump, Mourya's Ranga Prasad Avenue, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli,
Entry: ₹899 (includes materials)
7. Coffee With Kathalu – Storytelling Session
Brew a cup and lend your ears. Coffee with Kathalu is a relaxed storytelling circle where tales, emotions, and nostalgia take centrestage. Whether you’re sharing or listening, it’s a warm, welcoming event for lovers of spoken word.
When: Saturday, April 26, 5 pm
Where: Madikeri Craft Coffee, Road No. 45, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills
Entry: ₹299
8. Regional Nights ft. Aarohi
Enjoy a night of regional music and desi nostalgia with live performances by the band Aarohi, known for blending traditional and classical sounds with indie flair. The band is a great pick for those who love language, melody, and cultural vibes.
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 9 pm
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Knowledge City, C Block, Salarpuria & Sattva Group Plot No.2, Silpa Gram Craft Village, Raidurg
Entry: ₹1000
9. Actress Udita Goswami Turns DJ
You may remember Udita Goswami as the leading lady in Bollywood film Paap. She is bringing her high-fashion-meets-high-energy style to Hyderabad with Aurum Nights. Expect a glitzy, glamorous set perfect for anyone who loves house music.
When: Sunday, April 27, 2025, 8 pm
Where: Xora, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar Mall, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills
Entry: ₹999
10. Bougainvillea – A Contemporary Play
This minimalist theatre performance explores relationships, nostalgia, and personal space through poetic storytelling. Directed by Manipal Baid, theatre troupe Echoes of Drama depicts a love-struck couple in a coffee shop facing an unexpected dilemma to a group bound in chains with no recollection of why they are there, and a budding playwright encountering an admirer in an unforeseen twist—each story mirrors the vibrancy and depth of the Bougainvillea flower.
When: Sunday, April 27, 2025, 6:30 pm
Where: Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Opp. Zonal Municipal Office, ALIND Employees Colony, Serilingampalle
Tickets: ₹250
11. Mixology Session at Social
Shake, stir, sip, repeat. Learn how to make classic and signature cocktails at this guided mixology session by expert bartenders. Ideal for date night, birthday outings, or a stylish solo experience.
When: Sunday, April 27, 2025, 4 pm to 6 pm
Where: Mindspace Social, Survey No. 64, Raheja IT Park, near, Mindspace Junction Flyover, HITEC City
Entry: ₹699 (includes 2 drinks)
So try something new, or revisit something familiar in a brand-new way. Either way, this city is ready to host you.