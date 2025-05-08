ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyd & Seek: Toma Terra Festival, Italian Electronic Duo Hunter/Game And A Community Party With Karaoke And More Fun Things To Do

Welcome to Hyderabad where your weekend is a choose-your-own-adventure game. Let’s dive into the best of what the city has in store.

Check out our picks of things to do this weekend
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST

Another warm summer weekend is upon us, and Hyderabad is brimming with events that cut across music, art, performance, and community. From a masquerade dance party and underground electronic nights to soul-nourishing women's circles, this weekend has events that call out to different parts of you.

Friday Night Live

Kick off your weekend at Artistry with their signature Friday Night Live, showcasing the band Kanyarasi this Friday. This is the spot for discovering new voices and tapping into Hyderabad’s emerging creative energy.

When: Friday, May 9, 2025, 8 pm

Where: Artistry, Level 1 - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Near Izzathnagar, HITEC City, Kondapur

Entry: Free

Women’s Networking & Wellness Meetup

She for She is a women-only event for those who want to connect, reflect, and support each other through meaningful conversations and fun interactive sessions. From journalling and workshops to networking and self-care, She for She creates a safe and vibrant space where inspiration meets sisterhood.

Two women talking over coffee
Share stories at women-only meetup She For She (Getty Images)

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 12 noon

Where: Air Live Jubilee Hills, Road No. 36, Above Jaguar Showroom, Jubilee Hills

Entry: ₹299

Pottery Painting Meetup

Let your creativity flow with a relaxing pottery painting session where you get to decorate your own ceramic piece with guidance from local artists. Great for beginners and perfect for anyone seeking a slow, meditative activity that ends with a handcrafted keepsake and new friends.

Pottery painting
Make new friends at a pottery painting meetup (Getty Images)

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively

Where: Amoroso, Plot No 75, Rd. No 52, Nandi Hills, Jubilee Hills

Entry: ₹599

Soirée of Shadows ft. Hunter/Game at Xora

Techno connoisseurs, this one's for you. Italian electronic duo Hunter/Game are set to deliver a hypnotic set at Xora. With their signature blend of deep techno and ambient grooves, expect a cerebral, after-hours experience where rhythm reigns and everything else fades into the dark.

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 8 pm

Where: Xora, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar Mall, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills

Entry: ₹999 onwards

Toma Terra Festival

Inspired by Spain's Tomatina festival, Toma Terra is billing itself as “a tomato-throwing carnival with Indian masala.” Expect eight hours of dance zones, DJ sets, food stalls, and a full-on tomato battle royale followed by a sundowner featuring live acts. The organisers claim all tomato waste will be recycled into manure.

When: Sunday, May 11, 2025, 9 am onwards

Where: Experium Eco Park, near Pragathi Resorts, Chilkoor, Proddutur

Entry: ₹499 onwards

Community Party

Think summer camp for adults, but with tequila and better outfits. This Sunday, head to EXT's pay-what-you-want community bash, which is their polite way of saying: “Just show up, we’ll make it fun.” Expect board games, drinking games, and karaoke so enthusiastic it could end marriages... or start some. Whether you come for the Jenga or stay for someone’s off-key rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, it’s the kind of night where your only job is to say yes and keep your drink upright.
When: May 11, 2025,

Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills

Entry: Free

Play by Echoes of Drama

Staged by the cast from Echoes of Drama, Bougainvillea is a contemporary theatre performance that explores loss, memory, and the search for closure. From a love-struck couple in a coffee shop facing an unexpected dilemma to a group bound in chains with no recollection of why they are there, and a budding playwright encountering an admirer in an unforeseen twist, each story mirrors the vibrancy and depth of the Bougainvillea flower. Ideal for lovers of spoken word and minimal storytelling.

When: Sunday, May 11, 2025, 6.30 pm

Where: Yogibear Collectives, Kamala Tower, Patigadda, Begumpet

Tickets: ₹250

Hyderabad’s cultural scene this weekend is nothing short of awesome. So whether you’re there for the beats, the brushstrokes, the bonding, or the bravado, there’s a moment for everyone waiting to unfold. Make it count.

