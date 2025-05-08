ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyd & Seek: Toma Terra Festival, Italian Electronic Duo Hunter/Game And A Community Party With Karaoke And More Fun Things To Do

Another warm summer weekend is upon us, and Hyderabad is brimming with events that cut across music, art, performance, and community. From a masquerade dance party and underground electronic nights to soul-nourishing women's circles, this weekend has events that call out to different parts of you.

Friday Night Live

Kick off your weekend at Artistry with their signature Friday Night Live, showcasing the band Kanyarasi this Friday. This is the spot for discovering new voices and tapping into Hyderabad’s emerging creative energy.

When: Friday, May 9, 2025, 8 pm

Where: Artistry, Level 1 - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Near Izzathnagar, HITEC City, Kondapur

Entry: Free

Women’s Networking & Wellness Meetup

She for She is a women-only event for those who want to connect, reflect, and support each other through meaningful conversations and fun interactive sessions. From journalling and workshops to networking and self-care, She for She creates a safe and vibrant space where inspiration meets sisterhood.

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 12 noon

Where: Air Live Jubilee Hills, Road No. 36, Above Jaguar Showroom, Jubilee Hills

Entry: ₹299

Pottery Painting Meetup

Let your creativity flow with a relaxing pottery painting session where you get to decorate your own ceramic piece with guidance from local artists. Great for beginners and perfect for anyone seeking a slow, meditative activity that ends with a handcrafted keepsake and new friends.

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively

Where: Amoroso, Plot No 75, Rd. No 52, Nandi Hills, Jubilee Hills