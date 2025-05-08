Hyd & Seek: Toma Terra Festival, Italian Electronic Duo Hunter/Game And A Community Party With Karaoke And More Fun Things To Do

Another warm summer weekend is upon us, and Hyderabad is brimming with events that cut across music, art, performance, and community. From a masquerade dance party and underground electronic nights to soul-nourishing women's circles, this weekend has events that call out to different parts of you.
Friday Night Live
Kick off your weekend at Artistry with their signature Friday Night Live, showcasing the band Kanyarasi this Friday. This is the spot for discovering new voices and tapping into Hyderabad’s emerging creative energy.
When: Friday, May 9, 2025, 8 pm
Where: Artistry, Level 1 - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Near Izzathnagar, HITEC City, Kondapur
Entry: Free
Women’s Networking & Wellness Meetup
She for She is a women-only event for those who want to connect, reflect, and support each other through meaningful conversations and fun interactive sessions. From journalling and workshops to networking and self-care, She for She creates a safe and vibrant space where inspiration meets sisterhood.
When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 12 noon
Where: Air Live Jubilee Hills, Road No. 36, Above Jaguar Showroom, Jubilee Hills
Entry: ₹299
Pottery Painting Meetup
Let your creativity flow with a relaxing pottery painting session where you get to decorate your own ceramic piece with guidance from local artists. Great for beginners and perfect for anyone seeking a slow, meditative activity that ends with a handcrafted keepsake and new friends.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively
Where: Amoroso, Plot No 75, Rd. No 52, Nandi Hills, Jubilee Hills
Entry: ₹599
Soirée of Shadows ft. Hunter/Game at Xora
Techno connoisseurs, this one's for you. Italian electronic duo Hunter/Game are set to deliver a hypnotic set at Xora. With their signature blend of deep techno and ambient grooves, expect a cerebral, after-hours experience where rhythm reigns and everything else fades into the dark.
When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 8 pm
Where: Xora, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar Mall, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills
Entry: ₹999 onwards
Toma Terra Festival
Inspired by Spain's Tomatina festival, Toma Terra is billing itself as “a tomato-throwing carnival with Indian masala.” Expect eight hours of dance zones, DJ sets, food stalls, and a full-on tomato battle royale followed by a sundowner featuring live acts. The organisers claim all tomato waste will be recycled into manure.
When: Sunday, May 11, 2025, 9 am onwards
Where: Experium Eco Park, near Pragathi Resorts, Chilkoor, Proddutur
Entry: ₹499 onwards
Community Party
Think summer camp for adults, but with tequila and better outfits. This Sunday, head to EXT's pay-what-you-want community bash, which is their polite way of saying: “Just show up, we’ll make it fun.” Expect board games, drinking games, and karaoke so enthusiastic it could end marriages... or start some. Whether you come for the Jenga or stay for someone’s off-key rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, it’s the kind of night where your only job is to say yes and keep your drink upright.
When: May 11, 2025,
Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills
Entry: Free
Play by Echoes of Drama
Staged by the cast from Echoes of Drama, Bougainvillea is a contemporary theatre performance that explores loss, memory, and the search for closure. From a love-struck couple in a coffee shop facing an unexpected dilemma to a group bound in chains with no recollection of why they are there, and a budding playwright encountering an admirer in an unforeseen twist, each story mirrors the vibrancy and depth of the Bougainvillea flower. Ideal for lovers of spoken word and minimal storytelling.
When: Sunday, May 11, 2025, 6.30 pm
Where: Yogibear Collectives, Kamala Tower, Patigadda, Begumpet
Tickets: ₹250
Hyderabad’s cultural scene this weekend is nothing short of awesome. So whether you’re there for the beats, the brushstrokes, the bonding, or the bravado, there’s a moment for everyone waiting to unfold. Make it count.
