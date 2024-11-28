Hyd & Seek: 5 Exciting Things To Do In Hyderabad This Weekend

From cultural performances to outdoor cinemas, live music gigs to creative workshops, Hyderabad offers an exciting mix of experiences to keep you engaged this weekend. Book for your tickets and plan ahead.

1. SCC Picnic Cinema: Before Sunrise

Before Sunrise (ETV Bharat)

Experience romance under the stars with Picnic Cinema, screening the classic Hollywood film Before Sunrise. This dreamy outdoor cinema night invites you to cosy up with your loved ones, armed with a picnic basket and warm blankets. Relive Jesse and Celine’s unforgettable night in Vienna while enjoying snacks from curated food stalls. The laid-back vibe and twinkling fairy lights make this the perfect evening for cinephiles and romantics.

Date: Saturday, November 30

Time: 7 pm (gates open)

Venue: Onegolf Brewery, Gachibowli

2. Remember Remember

Remember Remember by Tahatto (ETV Bharat)

Step into a world where fantasy collides with urban chaos. Remember Remember is a play that brings to life quirky characters and magical plots in a theatrical journey. Directed by Prashanth Kumar Nair, this Tahatto play offers a fresh take on modern fairytales, weaving humour, emotion, and a touch of whimsy. Whether you're a theater aficionado or a newbie, this is your chance to escape reality for an evening and immerse yourself in enchanting storytelling.

Date: Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1

Time: 7.30 pm

Venue: Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampally

3. Tribute to Coldplay

So what if you couldn't get tickets to Coldplay's Ahmedabad and Mumbai shows? Join Alive from Shillong as they pay a spectacular tribute to the iconic British band. Expect electrifying renditions of hits like Fix You, Yellow, and Paradise in a setting that guarantees great vibes. With Alive's powerful vocals and Hard Rock Cafe’s signature ambience, this promises to be a nostalgic musical night. Gather your squad and sing along.

Date: Saturday, November 30

Time: 8.30 pm onwards

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, GVK One, Banjara Hills

4. Stand-Up Comedy by Saikiran

Prepare for an evening of belly laughs with Saikiran in his hilariously relatable show, 'Nearly Nice Guy'. Known for his keen observational humour and crowd work, Saikiran takes you through the highs and lows of adulting, family drama and awkward social encounters.

Date: Sunday, December 1

Time: 5.30 pm

Venue: Comedy Theatre, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli

5. Date Night Painting Party

Date night painting party (Freepik)

Swap dinner-and-a-movie for a creative date night with a twist. At the Date Night Painting Party hosted at multiple venues by Small World, couples can bond over brushes and canvases while sipping on delicious cocktails. No artistic experience? No problem. Expert instructors will guide you through the process, ensuring you create a conversation starter. Perfect for first dates or long-time loves looking to shake things up.

Date: Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1

Time: All day

Venues: Pizza Express, Hi-Tech City Road;

Trailing Ivy Cafe, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur;

Sound of Soul Nightclub, Lumbini Avenue, Gachibowli