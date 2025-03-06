International Women's Day: New Rules Of Love – How Women Are Taking Charge of Their Relationships

Dating can be tough and most of us undergo that phase at least once in our lifetime. While break-ups and hook-ups are normal in modern relationships, women are taking charge of their relationship journey. They are going back to basics when it comes to dating. They are no longer sticking to outdated expectations, they are unapologetically setting boundaries, defining their own space, and above all, prioritising emotional depth and authenticity in a relationship.

From slow dating and intentional dating, to loud looking, Gen Z and millennials are now reshaping the romantic narrative through pop culture and introducing new terminology. Women are now challenging the conventional guidelines and reimagining the new rules of love. Self-awareness, open communication, and personal fulfilment are prioritised for women to build a meaningful bond rather than just fleeting vibes. Here's how women are redefining romantic relationships.

Slow dating and not the crushing

Gone are the days when women would have a long-time crush and eventually fade. Now, women are embracing slow dating, which focuses on deep connections over instant sparks. They are looking for meaningful conventions and emotional depth, at the same time avoiding defining their relationship with someone overnight. This is making women have more fulfilling, and lasting relationships with bond, trust and shared values.

Taking charge of the dating game

Most of us have learned, thanks to TV shows and Bollywood movies, that the man needs to lead the march. Today, women are changing this notion. They are confidently owning their space in the dating world. They are initiating conversations, and making connections that align with their values and thought processes women are taking the lead in all stages of their dating journey. Women are now more authentic, and self-assured, and want to engage in open dialogue with men about everything that can hinder their piece of mind before moving into a relationship.

Pop culture's influence on dating norms

Taking inspiration from bold female characters to real-life icons, women are taking pop culture references to give a fresh perspective to their relationship journey. Women are now focusing on love, confidence, and self-discovery. Whether it's on-screen characters or real women sharing their journeys, women are taking inspiration from these characters to reshape their relationships. For instance, Deepika Padukone spoke about the importance of mental health and self-care, women are now becoming aware of their actions that don't lead them to any kind of stress. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' character, Ayesha in the movie Dil Dhadakne Do was a strong representation of a woman focusing on her independence and walking away from the relationship that curbed her freedom. The most recent, Emily in Paris protagonist has inspired many women to navigate love in a new city with confidence, charm, and an openness to unexpected connections. These stories and characters are inspiring women to prioritise their self-worth.

Buzzworthy dating terms

Women are not only redefining dating, they are reshaping the language around it as well. While they are focusing on self-love, authenticity, and breaking traditional norms, they are also not falling for any new term blindly if that doesn't fit their bill. They are focusing more on their experiences than what is in trend.

Love on their terms

Today, dating isn't just about finding 'the one' for women but about the journey. For them, it is about meeting new people, exploring different perspectives, and embracing connections without the weight of expectations. Romance, for women, is no longer an old-trodden path, but an evolving experience where personal growth and enjoyment take centre stage for them. They are on dating apps but looking for a real and meaningful relationship to live some authentic moments.