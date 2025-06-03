ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How India's Vedic Teachings Offer Modern Solutions To Anxiety, And Burnout?

We are living in an age of incredible scientific and technological progress. Unbelievable changes have been wrought into our lives in the last two decades. However, despite this progress, there seems to have been an alarming rise in mental health problems, especially among the youth. The change is evident and so as the root cause – digitisation. Children reach out to gadgets more than anything else and so as the adults. They pick up technology quickly but paradoxically, by the time they are teenagers, many are susceptible to depression. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, reports that depression prevalence was highest in adolescent ages 12-19 at 19.2 per cent when analysed the data from a longevity study of three years. For older adults, situation is even worse. Survey conducted by National Mental Health found that 15 per cent of adults require intervention. 10.6 per cent adults over 18 years have mental disorders, including severe and substance use disorders.

The information transmission has increased and most of us are receiving updates rapidly. This causes overthinking, anxiety, and stress, most commonly heard and diagnosed. Some of the best minds from top institutions across the world are unable to handle the pressure that eventually leads to overt manifestations. Divorce rates are rising across cities, and though there seems to be economic development, we barely see real happiness and contentment. "This indicates a manifestation of a void - we maybe professionally sound, but the emotional and spiritual skills for fighting life's challenges seem to be missing in most," says Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, President, Vrindavan Heritage Tower and Vice-Chairman and Co-Mentor, Hare Krishna Movement.

The great thing about Vedic wisdom is that it doesn't require us to relinquish our material obligations (Portrayal from Mahabharat) (Getty Images)

While modern medicine and therapeutic practices have proven to be best for treating mental health, Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, President, Vrindavan Heritage Tower and Vice-Chairman and Co-Mentor, Hare Krishna Movement says India's ancient wisdom offers natural and more sustainable ways of healing.

The Vedic Solution: Purpose

Modern psychology, especially the positive psychology practitioners agree that having clarity of purpose in life is central to creating good mental health. "Vedic teachings-from Vedanta to Bhagavad Gita-offer a timeless and meaningful purpose, impelling us further inward to asking questions," says Chanchalapathi Dasa.

Some of the basic questions that Indian philosophy driven from vedic mythology proposes are: 'Why are we here? What is the purpose of life? And where do we stand in this universe?'

"In other words, they are not all musings or something from the past with little relevance; the teachings are intellectually stimulating, practical, and deeply engaging. When what we do-beyond being business, science, education, or any other field-is tied into a higher purpose, it really does give clarity, strength, and direction to what we do," says the spiritual speaker.

Navigating Life with a Higher Purpose

We make wiser choices, manage relationships more skillfully, and confront life's obstacles with poise and assurance when we live with a greater sense of purpose. "The great thing about Vedic wisdom is that it doesn't require us to relinquish our material obligations. Indeed," he says.