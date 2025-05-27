How to Use Vitamin C to Brighten Dull Skin

If you’ve ever stared at the shelf in your bathroom wondering whether that Vitamin C bottle is actually doing anything, don’t worry. You’re not alone. Vitamin C is one of the most-loved ingredients in skincare, and also one of the most misunderstood.

We spoke to Uttara Talapatra, a Certified Skincare Coach and founder of Magical Blends, to break it down in the simplest way possible. Whether you're new to Vitamin C or trying to get the most out of your serum, here's everything you need to know.

Why Should You Use Vitamin C?

Think of Vitamin C as a tall glass of orange juice for your face. It’s a powerful antioxidant that:

Brightens dull skin

Fades dark spots and pigmentation

Boosts collagen, which keeps your skin firm

Fights free radicals, aka the nasty stuff that causes early ageing

Basically, if you want healthy, glowing, even-toned skin, Vitamin C is your new best friend. “If you stick with it (give it 3–4 weeks), you’ll start seeing fewer dark spots, a more even skin tone, a healthy glow that doesn’t need a filter and slightly plumper skin thanks to that collagen boost,” says Uttara.

When Should You Apply It?

Here’s where a lot of people get confused. According to Uttara, Vitamin C can be used in the morning and/or at night. But if you're going to pick just one time, go for night. Why? “Because Vitamin C can make your skin a little sensitive to sunlight. It works like a charm while you sleep: brightening, fading spots and helping skin recover,” says Uttara.

Tip: If you want to use it during the day too, just make sure you always follow up with a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

How Do You Use It?

Once you’ve cleansed and toned your face, here’s what you do:

Take 3–4 drops of your Vitamin C serum (Uttara recommends Magical Blends’ Vit C Brightening Serum). Mix it with your favourite base – this could be a gel or cream that suits your skin type. This helps with smoother application. Apply evenly across your face and neck. If you’re using the serum directly on your skin, wait a couple of minutes so it can sink in properly before you move on to your moisturizer or any other products. If you're new to Vitamin C, start small. Pick a product with 5–10% concentration. You can increase it slowly once your skin gets used to it.

DO:

Store your Vitamin C in a cool, dark place. It goes bad (oxidizes) when exposed to light or heat.

Be consistent. Using it every night is better than slapping it on randomly.

DON’T:

Mix it directly with retinol, AHAs or BHAs unless your dermatologist gives you the green light. These combos can irritate your skin.

Overuse it. Once a day is more than enough to see results. Don’t try to speed things up by applying twice a day unless your skin is ready and well-protected.

Vitamin C is one of those ingredients that actually works but only if you use it the right way. Think of it like watering a plant: regular care, the right amount, and a little patience give you beautiful results. So if your skin’s been looking a little blah lately, it might be time to give Vitamin C a proper chance, and let it work its overnight magic.