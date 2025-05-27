How to Use Vitamin C to Brighten Dull Skin

If you’ve ever stared at the shelf in your bathroom wondering whether that Vitamin C bottle is actually doing anything, don’t worry. You’re not alone. Vitamin C is one of the most-loved ingredients in skincare, and also one of the most misunderstood.
We spoke to Uttara Talapatra, a Certified Skincare Coach and founder of Magical Blends, to break it down in the simplest way possible. Whether you're new to Vitamin C or trying to get the most out of your serum, here's everything you need to know.
Why Should You Use Vitamin C?
Think of Vitamin C as a tall glass of orange juice for your face. It’s a powerful antioxidant that:
- Brightens dull skin
- Fades dark spots and pigmentation
- Boosts collagen, which keeps your skin firm
- Fights free radicals, aka the nasty stuff that causes early ageing
Basically, if you want healthy, glowing, even-toned skin, Vitamin C is your new best friend. “If you stick with it (give it 3–4 weeks), you’ll start seeing fewer dark spots, a more even skin tone, a healthy glow that doesn’t need a filter and slightly plumper skin thanks to that collagen boost,” says Uttara.
When Should You Apply It?
Here’s where a lot of people get confused. According to Uttara, Vitamin C can be used in the morning and/or at night. But if you're going to pick just one time, go for night. Why? “Because Vitamin C can make your skin a little sensitive to sunlight. It works like a charm while you sleep: brightening, fading spots and helping skin recover,” says Uttara.
Tip: If you want to use it during the day too, just make sure you always follow up with a broad-spectrum sunscreen.
How Do You Use It?
Once you’ve cleansed and toned your face, here’s what you do:
- Take 3–4 drops of your Vitamin C serum (Uttara recommends Magical Blends’ Vit C Brightening Serum).
- Mix it with your favourite base – this could be a gel or cream that suits your skin type. This helps with smoother application.
- Apply evenly across your face and neck.
- If you’re using the serum directly on your skin, wait a couple of minutes so it can sink in properly before you move on to your moisturizer or any other products.
- If you're new to Vitamin C, start small. Pick a product with 5–10% concentration. You can increase it slowly once your skin gets used to it.
DO:
- Store your Vitamin C in a cool, dark place. It goes bad (oxidizes) when exposed to light or heat.
- Be consistent. Using it every night is better than slapping it on randomly.
DON’T:
- Mix it directly with retinol, AHAs or BHAs unless your dermatologist gives you the green light. These combos can irritate your skin.
- Overuse it. Once a day is more than enough to see results. Don’t try to speed things up by applying twice a day unless your skin is ready and well-protected.
Vitamin C is one of those ingredients that actually works but only if you use it the right way. Think of it like watering a plant: regular care, the right amount, and a little patience give you beautiful results. So if your skin’s been looking a little blah lately, it might be time to give Vitamin C a proper chance, and let it work its overnight magic.
