Complete Guide To Use Lemon Oil In Your Home For Healthier And Happier Environment

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST

The world is now leaning toward eco-conscious and holistic living. Amid this, a small bottle with a big personality is making waves – lemon oil. Extracted from the rind of fresh lemons through cold pressing, this citrusy essential oil is more than just a pleasent fragrance. It is multitasking property, especially when it comes to moving your house out of harsh chemicals and synthetic products. Lemon oil is now used as fresh scent due to its natural antibacterial properties and versatility.

From cleaning products, to deodrants, and disinfects, we use number of products to refresh our homes. However, a small amount of lemon oil can do all the job and still be a natural alternative. Additionally, lemon oil brings purity, wellness, and efficiency into our daily routines. Whether removing stubborn grease from the kitchen, refreshing mushy clothes, or even calming a restless mind, lemon oil is makes your living stylish, and simple. Dr Tahir Kamran Tak, a naturopathy expert shares a few ways to use lemon oil in home to promote green living.

A Natural Cleanser

One of the most popular uses of lemon oil is for house cleanser. It has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties which make it an effective agent for sanitising countertops, kitchen appliances, and bathroom tiles. Mix lemon oil with baking soda to scrub sink, or add a few drops to your mop water for an added freshness in your floors.

Air Freshener

Do away with synthetic air fresheners. Lemon oil neutralises odors while infusing the air with a clean, and uplifting scent. Whether it is hard smell or the dishes of the last night party, any smell that makes the home suffocate, has one solution – a few drops of lemon oil to transforms the atmosphere instantly.

Stress Relief and Mood Enhancement

Lemon oil is not just a physical cleaner but also an emotional purifier. Aromatherapy studies have shown that its invigorating scent that can uplift mood, reduce anxiety, and even boost mental clarity. A few drops in a diffuser during work hours or meditation can promote calm and focused mindset.

Natural Polish for Wood and Metal

If you want to add a new shine to your home surface, a few drops of lemon oil works beautifully as a natural polish for wood furniture and stainless steel. It restores shine and also nourishes the material. This will extend the life of your home décor and furniture. Combine lemon essential oil with olive oil to create a natural polish for wood furniture.

Laundry Refresher

Incorporate a few drops of lemon essential oil to assist in removing odors that formed and naturally freshen your laundry.

Fridge Freshener

Placing cotton balls infused with lemon essential oil in your fridge for a few days can help minimize the odor.

Microwave Cleaner

Combine lemon essential oil with vinegar and water, then heat in the microwave to cleanse and eliminate odors.

Deter garden pests

Combine water and lemon oil in a spray bottle and mist your garden plants with the mixture. They are completely safe for your plants; however, pests dislike the citrus aroma of lemon and will keep their distance.

Degreaser

Lemon essential oil works well for eliminating grease from skin and surfaces. Simply incorporate a few drops into a soap blend or baking soda paste, and you’re ready to remove grease!

Eliminate Stubborn Stains

Applying a small amount of lemon oil to crayons, scuff marks, and pencil marks can help erase them from many hard surfaces.

Natural Cleaners

At last, it serves as a crucial component in numerous DIY cleaning solutions. If lemon essential oil was your sole essential oil, you could create numerous antibacterial and deodorizing household cleaners by incorporating lemon essential oil.

Note:

Dr Kamran advises to dilute lemon oil with carrier oils or water, especially for topical use or diffusing around pets and children, though, he says, lemon oil is usually safe.

