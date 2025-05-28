ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Complete Guide To Use Lemon Oil In Your Home For Healthier And Happier Environment

Lemon oil is now used as fresh scent due to its natural antibacterial properties and versatility (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

The world is now leaning toward eco-conscious and holistic living. Amid this, a small bottle with a big personality is making waves – lemon oil. Extracted from the rind of fresh lemons through cold pressing, this citrusy essential oil is more than just a pleasent fragrance. It is multitasking property, especially when it comes to moving your house out of harsh chemicals and synthetic products. Lemon oil is now used as fresh scent due to its natural antibacterial properties and versatility.

From cleaning products, to deodrants, and disinfects, we use number of products to refresh our homes. However, a small amount of lemon oil can do all the job and still be a natural alternative. Additionally, lemon oil brings purity, wellness, and efficiency into our daily routines. Whether removing stubborn grease from the kitchen, refreshing mushy clothes, or even calming a restless mind, lemon oil is makes your living stylish, and simple. Dr Tahir Kamran Tak, a naturopathy expert shares a few ways to use lemon oil in home to promote green living.

A Natural Cleanser

One of the most popular uses of lemon oil is for house cleanser. It has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties which make it an effective agent for sanitising countertops, kitchen appliances, and bathroom tiles. Mix lemon oil with baking soda to scrub sink, or add a few drops to your mop water for an added freshness in your floors.

Air Freshener

Do away with synthetic air fresheners. Lemon oil neutralises odors while infusing the air with a clean, and uplifting scent. Whether it is hard smell or the dishes of the last night party, any smell that makes the home suffocate, has one solution – a few drops of lemon oil to transforms the atmosphere instantly.

Aromatherapy studies have shown that its invigorating scent that can uplift mood, reduce anxiety, and even boost mental clarity (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Stress Relief and Mood Enhancement

Lemon oil is not just a physical cleaner but also an emotional purifier. Aromatherapy studies have shown that its invigorating scent that can uplift mood, reduce anxiety, and even boost mental clarity. A few drops in a diffuser during work hours or meditation can promote calm and focused mindset.

Natural Polish for Wood and Metal

If you want to add a new shine to your home surface, a few drops of lemon oil works beautifully as a natural polish for wood furniture and stainless steel. It restores shine and also nourishes the material. This will extend the life of your home décor and furniture. Combine lemon essential oil with olive oil to create a natural polish for wood furniture.

Laundry Refresher

Incorporate a few drops of lemon essential oil to assist in removing odors that formed and naturally freshen your laundry.