Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

The beauty industry has convinced a sizable portion of the population that ageing is not possible without injectables, salon procedures, and expensive miracle creams. But here's a secret – you don't need a single prick to keep your skin glowing through the years. Ageing well is less about erasing lines and more about earning them with elegance. The real magic is a combination of evidence-based skincare, lifestyle habits, and a healthy dose of joy. Dr Jyoti Aneja, Aesthetic Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, reveals how simple daily habits can protect and nourish your skin.

Hydration Is Your Inner Glow Serum

The simple anti-ageing secret doesn't come in a jar; it flows from your tap. Hydration, Dr Aneja says, is the foundation of plump, luminous skin. Think of water as your internal glow serum, which delivers moisture to every cell, keeping your skin supple and hydrated. "Drink water like it's clinic gossip, frequent and with flair," says Dr Aneja.

When your body is well-hydrated, fine lines appear softer, your skin tone evens out, and that dull, fatigued look melts away. For an extra boost, infuse water with lemon, cucumber, or fresh mint to add antioxidants and make your sipping more enticing.

Sunscreen Is Your Therapist

You can't miss sunscreen as it's your external shield. It's not just skincare, it's therapy for your skin. Ultraviolet damage is the primary cause of premature ageing, breakdown of collagen, and pigmentation.

“Apply sunscreen generously, at least thrice a day, like your life depends on it, because it does,” says Dr. Aneja. Choose a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 or higher and treat it like a daily ritual, not as an optional step. Think of it as your most loyal beauty investment.

Keep Your Glow Routine Simple

Your skincare doesn’t need to be a long 12-step ritual or, as Dr Aneja puts it, "a pharmaceutical thesis."

All you need are a few high-impact products applied consistently: