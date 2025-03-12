Holi Skincare Guide: Here's How You Can Protect Your Skin During The Festival Of Colours

Holi is almost here and with it, a riot of colours in the air, water balloons soaring, and that unbeatable festive buzz. But those vibrant hues? They're not always skin and hair's best friends. Synthetic dyes, relentless sun, and endless splashing can leave you with rashes, dryness, or a mane that's more nightmare than dream. Dr. Soma Sarkar, Co-founder and Lead Dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders(SkinBB) suggests an easy guide with a battle-tested plan to keep you radiant through the chaos. This guide, straight from her playbook, spills the beans on pre- and post-Holi care—so you can revel in the fun and still look like a million bucks after.

Pre-Holi Prep: Gear Up Like a Pro

Prevention first. Start prepping a week ahead. Ditch the exfoliating products before 7-10 days of Holi. That means no retinol, glycolic acid, or exfoliating scrubs. And same goes for hair colouring or other skin treatments. These can sensitise your skin, making it a magnet for reactions. Instead, pamper it for hydration and protection. Slather on a moisturizer suitable to your skin type with hyaluronic acid or ceramides to keep your skin supple and sealed. Layer up with sunscreen daily—SPF 30 or higher—to fend off UV sneak attacks.

Build Your Holi Shield

On the big day, stick to your basics—cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen—like a skincare mantra. Then, level up: Swipe on a chemical sunscreen first; it sinks in deep for all-day UV defense. Top it with a physical sunscreen (think titanium dioxide or zinc oxide)—a thick silicon-containing barrier offered by a physical sunscreen may help to block colours and sun. While a physical sunscreen gets washed off due to water colours, the chemical sunscreen will continue to work. Want extra armour? Dab petroleum jelly around eyes, ears, and nails to keep stains at bay.

Oil Up Smart

Before you dive in, slick on coconut oil—hair, hands, legs, the works. It repels stubborn pigments. For oil-based colours on your face, a touch of olive oil is clutch—but skip it if you're rocking a thick physical sunscreen there. Too much grease can clog things up.

Post-Holi TLC: Wash Away the Rainbow, Keep the Shine

The party's over, and you're a walking canvas. Dr. Sarkar's got the gentle, effective fix to get you back to glow-town.

Cleanse Step-by-Step. Don't scrub like it's a mission.

Start with micellar water or cleansing milk to lift off the top pigment layer—easy does it.

Follow with a foaming cleanser with mild lactic acid to break down the rest, degreasing without drama.

For hair, hit it with a sulfate-based shampoo to blast colours, then switch to a hydrating shampoo and a deep conditioning mask. Keep it under a shower cap for 10-15 minutes as it seals cuticles and restores softness. Stubborn stains on hairlines or ears? Cleanse gently, 2-3 times if needed—no hot water, no harsh rubs.

Soothe and Hydrate

Post-wash, your skin's parched. "Load up on water- or cream-based moisturizers with aloe vera or glycerin. They calm and quench. Slap on sunscreen again to lock it in. Hair needs love too: a leave-in conditioner tames the frizz and hydrates.

Rash Alert

Itching or redness? Cool water, a good moisturizer, and don't scratch. If it's bad—or getting worse—rush to a dermatologist. Severe reactions might need anti-allergy creams, and "only a doctor should call that shot.

Ease Back Gently

Your skin's sensitive post-Holi, so keep it simple for days after. No actives like retinol, lactic acid, or hydroquinone. Go for, Peptides, Hyaluronic acid, Panthenol, Niacinamide, Ceramides (especially if you have oily skin), Cica, Bisabolol-based products. Don't skimp on hand creams for nails or lip balms—those spots take a beating too.

Hair Rehab, DIY Style

Hair gets wrecked with all that washing. Day one, rinse with plain water, then shampoo. A few days later, whip up this: egg white and olive oil, mask it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with a mild shampoo and conditioner. "It's a softness savior," she promises.

Holi, Done Right

Prep with moisture, layers, and oils; recover with gentle cleansing and soothing care. "It's about enjoying the festival without the fallout," she says. So grab that pichkari, unleash your inner artist, and let this guide keep your glow intact—because Holi's for memories, not miseries.