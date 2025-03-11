Holi Haircare: Simple Tips To Keep Your Hair Safe And Healthy When Playing Holi

Holi brings joy, colours, and fun, but it can also be tough on your hair. Harsh colour pigments, sun exposure, and excessive washing can lead to dryness and damage. Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education of Dyson shares some easy and helpful tips with ETV Bharat Lifestyle team on how you can prepare and restore your hair before and after Holi using expert-backed tips.
Pre-Holi haircare: Prep and Protection
Oil is Your Best Friend – Treat your hair to a pre-Holi oil massage! A generous coating of coconut oil or almond oil creates a protective barrier, preventing colours from penetrating the hair shaft.
Braid or Tie Your Hair – Braiding, bun-making, or tying your hair in a ponytail minimises colour contact and prevents tangles. This reduces the amount of colour absorbed and makes post-Holi cleanup easier.
Use tools that minimize heat damage– Minimise heat styling to keep your strands hydrated and strong. If you need to style, reach for the airstrait, which styles from wet to dry without heat damage, leaving your hair prepped and ready for Holi.
Wear a Scarf or Cap – Cover your hair with a scarf or cap. This provides a physical barrier against harsh chemicals in the colours, shields your hair from the sun's drying effects, and further minimises colour absorption.
Don’t Skip Washing or Drying - Washing your hair after Holi is crucial to remove colour, chemicals, and excess oil. However, wet hair is more vulnerable to breakage. Use lukewarm water and a gentle shampoo. Consider using multi-styler, which utilises intelligent heat control and resulting in no heat damage during drying and styling.
Post-Holi Haircare: Cleanse and Revive
Rinse with Cold Water First: The vibrant hues of Holi can be stubborn. Before reaching for shampoo, rinse your hair thoroughly with cold water. This helps to loosen and remove dry colours, preventing them from setting deeper into the hair shaft.
Gentle Cleansing and Deep Conditioning: Use a sulfate-free shampoo designed for colour-treated hair to remove impurities without stripping natural oils. Follow up with a deep-conditioning mask to restore moisture.
Detangle Gently: Wet hair is fragile, so use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle your damp locks. For a smoother, frizz-free finish and quicker drying time after potentially hours spent playing Holi, use hair dryer with the gentle air attachment. This provides controlled airflow and minimises further stress on your hair.
Hydrate and Nourish: The combination of sun exposure and Holi colours can leave your hair feeling dry. Replenish moisture and add shine with a lightweight serum or leave-in conditioner. This helps to smooth the hair cuticle, reduce frizz, and protect against further damage caused by the festivities.
Pro Tip: If your hair feels excessively dry, give it extra tender, love and care with an overnight oil treatment or a moisture-boosting hair mask like.
Read More: