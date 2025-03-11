ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Holi Haircare: Simple Tips To Keep Your Hair Safe And Healthy When Playing Holi

Holi brings joy, colours, and fun, but it can also be tough on your hair. Harsh colour pigments, sun exposure, and excessive washing can lead to dryness and damage. Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education of Dyson shares some easy and helpful tips with ETV Bharat Lifestyle team on how you can prepare and restore your hair before and after Holi using expert-backed tips.

Pre-Holi haircare: Prep and Protection

Oil is Your Best Friend – Treat your hair to a pre-Holi oil massage! A generous coating of coconut oil or almond oil creates a protective barrier, preventing colours from penetrating the hair shaft.

Braid or Tie Your Hair – Braiding, bun-making, or tying your hair in a ponytail minimises colour contact and prevents tangles. This reduces the amount of colour absorbed and makes post-Holi cleanup easier.

Use tools that minimize heat damage– Minimise heat styling to keep your strands hydrated and strong. If you need to style, reach for the airstrait, which styles from wet to dry without heat damage, leaving your hair prepped and ready for Holi.

Wear a Scarf or Cap – Cover your hair with a scarf or cap. This provides a physical barrier against harsh chemicals in the colours, shields your hair from the sun's drying effects, and further minimises colour absorption.

Don’t Skip Washing or Drying - Washing your hair after Holi is crucial to remove colour, chemicals, and excess oil. However, wet hair is more vulnerable to breakage. Use lukewarm water and a gentle shampoo. Consider using multi-styler, which utilises intelligent heat control and resulting in no heat damage during drying and styling.