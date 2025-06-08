Short Kurtas Have Big Style; How You Can Include Them As Your Versatile Wardrobe Staple For Every occasion

We all loved Geet in her short kurtas in Jab We Met and Piku in her classy formal Indian classis. And with the ever-evolving world of fashion, some classics always find a way back into our closet with modern twist. The short kurta is one such timeless pieces. If you think short kurtas are only for journalists and student politicians, you are highly mistaken. These gem of fashion pieces are for women and men across all age groups and fields. Be it a laid-back Sunday lunch, a day at office, a festival gathering, or even a low-key wedding event, the short kurta delievers both style and ease. But what truly elevates its charm is colour, knowing which shade will suite the occasion can make a huge difference. Here's fashion stylist Riya Sinha's recommendations to choose the right kurta for your moments and add them into your wardrobe.

Everyday Casual with Comfort and Character

For daily wear comfort is important. Cotton or linen short kurtas in earthy tones like olive green, beige, stone grey, or sky blue work best for daily wear men. They can pair it with jeans or chinos for a cool and effortless vibe. For women, Sinha says, short A-line or straight-cut kurtas are best. Opt for pastels like blush pink, mint, lavender, or butter yellow as they are comfortable and chic. Pair them with palazzos, cigarette pants, or denim.

Office Events

For men, structured kurtas in deep neutral colours like navy, charcoal, or ivory are best. Add a Nehru jacket or a well-cut blazer for more polished look. for women, clean cuts in powder blue, greys, or monochromes with minimal embroidery or piping is recommended. A short kurta with ankle-length trousers and a sleep tote completes the look. Avoid flashy prints, solid ot subtle stripes will work better.

Festive Gatherings

Vibrant hues like mustard, emerald green, royal blue, or even brick red colours are suitable for men. Adding statement bottons or subtle embroidery will add an added flair. Women can go for bold colours like fuchsia, cobalt, orange, or turquoise short kurtas. Choose silk or brocade and add festive accessories like jhumkas and embroidered juttis. Best colours are mustard, ruby, red, teal, magenta, and deep greey. Sinha suggests to choose fabrics with a bit of sheen like tussar silk or raw silk as they shine better.

Wedding or Ethnic Functions

Weddings are the times when men can show up their best in ethnics. Short kurtas can work wonders even at weddings when paired with dhotis or embroidered pants. Choose jewel tones like maroon, plum, or midnight blue. Accessorise with a stole or jacket. Women on the other hand, can choose heavily embellished or zari-detailed short kurtas with lehengas, shararas, or flared skirts. Opt for gold, wine, emrald, or silver tones. Gold, maroon, deep blue, plum, ivory with zari are best options. Add layered jewellery or heritage earrings to elevate the ensemble.

Travel and Vacation

You want to be light, bright, and fuss-free when on vacation. Men can pick up a few short kurtas that are travel-friendly, wrinkle-resistant, and versatile. Prints like ikat, block, or stripes in aquas, corals, or lemon yellow. Looser fits and breathable materials are ideal for holidays. For maximum mobility mix your kurtas with culottes or joggers