From Office To Party; Style Your Jeans For Every Occasion And Slay It Life A Pro

Jeans once thought of as strictly casual are now a staple in today's men's wardrobes. The appropriate pair of jeans can be worn to any occasion whether you are going to the office, a laid-back brunch or a night out. It all depends on how you style them. We got in touch with Samresh Das, Head Of Design at Numero to know some quick tips about how to easily transition simple denim from polished boardroom styles to casual weekend fits.

Here are some easy-to-follow tips:

Effective Workwear

Select dark-wash straight or slim-fitting jeans with a crisp structured silhouette to keep denim office-appropriate. Das suggests to wear them with a fitted blazer and a clean button-down shirt. Low-key leather sneakers, loafers or brogues can provide a sophisticated touch. To further accentuate the smart business-casual style, stick to muted hues and add a leather belt or classic watch. "The key is neat grooming and well-structured accessories go for sleek rather than sloppy," suggests the design enthusiast.

Casual Coffee Brunch

Now that you are off the clock it's time to unwind. Instead of wearing a blazer wear a denim or flannel jacket over a loose-fitting hoodie or a basic t-shirt underneath. Jeans with a relaxed fit or tapered light wash look great with this easygoing look. Desert boots, slip-ons or sneakers are best to complete the loo. You can add canvas backpack or crossbody sling to give a practical touch.

Date night or a Night Out

It is ideal to wear skinny jeans that are coated or black to up the glam quotient. Include a leather jacket, a silky camisole and striking boots or heels to look at your best. The key is to style jeans in contrast by combining the rough with elegant.

Travel Ready Fits

Being comfortable is crucial when you are on the go. Select denim that is soft and stretchable such as straight-leg or flared jeans with adequate give. Add a loose-fitting cardigan or shacket, slip-on shoes and a loose-fitting t-shirt. Put on a scarf for layering and carry your necessities in a spacious backpack.

Traditional Fusion

For those who love mix cultures, pairing jeans with traditional Indian wear is a stylish way to stand out. Pair your favourite bootcut or wide-leg jeans with a short Kurti, tunic, or longline jacket. Add a hint of accessory like jhumkas, bangles, or a bindi to complete the look. Replace your regular sandals with juttis or Kolhapuri chappals.

Evening Party

Go bold with dressing and ditch the little black dress. Opt for black skinny jeans or coated denim. Pair it with a sequin top, corset blouse, ot structured crop top. You can wear a velvet blazer or faux fur jacket to add some extra glam. Heels, a clutch, and bold makeup - you are all set to go.