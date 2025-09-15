How To Style Cargo Pants Like A Star For An Effortlessly Cool Look
Comfortable, versatile, and effortlessly cool, cargo pants are no longer just off-duty wear. They are go-to for anyone wanting that star-approved casual chic look.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST
Cargo pants have officially made their way back from Y2K nostalgia to 2025. It is now the hottest streetwear trend with Bollywood leading the charge. From Deepika Padukone’s airport looks in oversized cargos teamed with crop tops to Kriti Sanon's edgy athleisure vibe, these trousers have become full-fashion statements which once were military essential. Even the men from the tinsel town aren't far behind. Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have been spotted paring cargos with laid-back tees and sneakers. Clearly, this trend that bring comfort and practicality with it, works across the board. Comfortable, versatile, and effortlessly cool, cargo pants are no longer just off-duty wear. They are go-to for anyone wanting that star-approved casual chic look. We got in touch with Samresh Das, head of design at Numero Uno to know some cool ways to style cargo pants smartly.
Keep it Casual
Cargo pants look best when styles effortlessly. Pairing cargo pants with a fitted tank top or a classic white t-shirt is advisable for more relaxed daily style. This ensemble is ideal for casual weekend outings or coffee runs. Complete the look with sneakers and a baseball cap. For comfort, add a pair of clean white sneakers or chunky trainers. Add a baseball cap or a crossbody sling bag for that easygoing off-duty vibe. The beauty of this look lies in its versatility. Das suggests to swap the sneakers for sandals or flats to make it a brunch-ready outfit.
Give It a Structure
Polish your cargos with a cropped blazer, a tucked-in button-down shirt, or a fitted knit. It will instantly lend definition to the look. The contrast between the relaxed cargo shape and a sharp upper half creates a clean, sophisticated finish while maintaining a sense of style. Take a step further and accessories the look with sleek belts or minimal gold jewelry. The look works wonderfully for casual Fridays at work, smart launches, or evenings where you want to appear effortlessly organised.
Layer it Up
To give a carefree streetwear edge with your cargo pants, layering is essential. Opt an oversized hoodies, bomber jackets or denim jackets to add depth and style to your complete look. This will capture the fashion-forward look with a character. Play around with proportions by keeping the pants slightly tapered while letting the outerwear be oversized for contrast. Pair your dress with high-top sneakers or chunky trainers to complete the look. if you are feeling bold, Das suggests to experiment with textures like leather jackets or vests.
Make it Monochromatic
If you are someone who loves understated sophistication, a monochromatic cargo looks is the way to go. Stick to a single colour palette. Pick all-black or all-beige, or muted earthy tones for a cohesive, utilitarian vibe. Monochrome outfits also create the illusion of length and height, which makes the look flattering and sleek. making the look flattering and sleek. For modern look, finish it with chunky combat boots, sleek sneakers, or even minimal sandals. If you are styling beige or khaki cargos, add tonal accessories like tank bag or brown-tinted sunglasses to enhance the loo.
