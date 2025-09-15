ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Style Cargo Pants Like A Star For An Effortlessly Cool Look

Cargo pants have officially made their way back from Y2K nostalgia to 2025. It is now the hottest streetwear trend with Bollywood leading the charge. From Deepika Padukone’s airport looks in oversized cargos teamed with crop tops to Kriti Sanon's edgy athleisure vibe, these trousers have become full-fashion statements which once were military essential. Even the men from the tinsel town aren't far behind. Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have been spotted paring cargos with laid-back tees and sneakers. Clearly, this trend that bring comfort and practicality with it, works across the board. Comfortable, versatile, and effortlessly cool, cargo pants are no longer just off-duty wear. They are go-to for anyone wanting that star-approved casual chic look. We got in touch with Samresh Das, head of design at Numero Uno to know some cool ways to style cargo pants smartly. Keep it Casual Cargo pants look best when styles effortlessly. Pairing cargo pants with a fitted tank top or a classic white t-shirt is advisable for more relaxed daily style. This ensemble is ideal for casual weekend outings or coffee runs. Complete the look with sneakers and a baseball cap. For comfort, add a pair of clean white sneakers or chunky trainers. Add a baseball cap or a crossbody sling bag for that easygoing off-duty vibe. The beauty of this look lies in its versatility. Das suggests to swap the sneakers for sandals or flats to make it a brunch-ready outfit. Give It a Structure