Studying Abroad? Here's Your Complete Guide To Survive In A New Country And Build Resilience

The college experience abroad is full of fun and long-term benefits, but it also comes with a lot of stress. Studying in a foreign country can help you grow, become independent, and learn new lessons, but is also about wanting to go back home. The thrill of learning a different culture and understanding in academics tends to be clouded by bouts of loneliness, yearning for home and the fear of failure. Amidst this, developing a sense of resilience is a critical in helping children to manage such experiences and preserve their mental health while they are away. Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of a study abroad platform called Gradding, shares one of the most important aspects of adjusting into a new culture and thriving – resilience. Here's how you can build resilience to live your dream.

Adapting to Change

Casually moving abroad has its numerous challenges: new academic expectations, a new set of social norms and, in some cases, a new language. "This change can be a lot, and so it’s really important for students to know and establish the understanding that it is okay to feel tentative or wishy-washy during the times of change. Acknowledging that such feelings are a natural part of the process may be the first step in developing resilience," says Shekhawat.

Establishing Healthy Routines

Establishing a routine can offer some semblance of control in a new setting. A balanced regime that combines work or study, exercise, time to spend with yourself and social interaction will help to keep not just your body but also your mind, healthy. "Physical activity, a healthy diet, and adequate sleep all help to lower stress and improve mood."

Staying Connected

As the most severe social distancing measures commence, we might be tempted to turn into ourselves and disconnect from everyone, but staying connected to others is crucial for our emotional health. Find places (i.e., clubs, social events, group activities) to meet new people. They can create a sense of community and belonging, and help combat isolation.

Seeking Support When Needed

Resilience is not about going it alone. There are all sorts of resources available at most colleges, counseling services, mental health workshops and peer support, etc. Students should know that they can always ask for help. Opting for professional help or sharing with friends can also offer coping mechanisms and emotional relief."

Embracing the Learning Process

When the students take a step forward for their future in the foreign nation, they not only excel academically but also achieve resilience. Exploring outside the comfort zone and adjusting to the new environment, culture, and traditions, leads them to be strong and resilient." In my opinion, study abroad is not merely a journey across borders, it is an expedition within."

Mental well-being within your study abroad experience is the very foundation which allows adventure, learning, and connection. "It is vital to cultivate your inner strength and you will find the world isn't merely yours to see; it's yours to embrace, with open heart and mind,” says Shekhawat.

Practicing Self-Compassion

Students must be kind to themselves when they feel like they are not functioning at their best. Instead of striving for perfection, they should cultivate self-compassion and learn to recognise their emotions without judgement. "Celebrating small successes, such as making it through a tough day or asking for help, can go a long way in the strengthening of your inner resolve," Shekhawat point out.