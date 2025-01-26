Winter Hair Care Tips: 6 Tips To Healthy Scalp And Hair This Season

Seasonal changes can have a noticeable impact on hair and scalp health. During winter, hair often grows more than in summer, but the new growth is typically softer and less resilient. At the same time, the scalp undergoes a contrasting effect, with reduced levels of essential components like fatty acids, lipids, and ceramides — key elements of its protective barrier. This weakening of the scalp's defense can lead to increased dryness and irritation. ETV Bharat Lifestyle team got in touch with Rob Smith, Principal Hair Scientist at Dyson to know how to maintain healthy hair and a well-nourished scalp during this seasonal shift.

Don’t stop washing your hair and scalp

Don’t stop hair washing because the scalp feels dry – washing and conditioning play a key role in cleaning the scalp. This helps remove environmental pollutants and sebum which acts as a food source for bacteria on the scalp. Maintaining a clean scalp is important to make sure it’s in good condition and itch-free.

Use a good quality conditioner

Conditioners lessen friction and wear, protect hair cuticles, and reduce tangles and knots. Those with type 1-2 hair can apply a lightweight leave-in conditioner before heading outdoors, to further smooth the hair and reduce frizz. Type 3-4 hair can opt for more deeply moisturising products designed for curly and coily hair; they typically contain more oils or butter to help keep hair soft, moisturised and shiny.

Protective styles

Braids, twists, and updos for type 3-4 hair help reduce exposure to harsh weather and minimise manipulation or tangling, which can lead to breakage. However, ensure that the styles are loose enough at the scalp, as too much tension can lead to hair loss.

Ensure to dry your hair properly

It’s important to keep hair dry. Drying it before bed helps reduce friction on the pillow. For those who prefer the feel, a silk pillowcase can be a good choice, but the priority should always be getting a good night's sleep. Drying hair before heading out is also essential to maintain a good style and stay comfortable, as wet hair can make one feel cold quickly and is more prone to damage.

Get enough sunlight

Light triggers vitamin D production in the body which is important for health. Scientists are researching about links between vitamin D and hair health and how it can play a role in hair growth. So getting as much daylight as you can or taking a supplement is probably a good idea, especially with the other benefits of vitamin D.

Reduce stress and maintain a good balance

When hormonal levels significantly change, more hair go from the growth phase (anagen) to telogen (resting phase) and they’re much easier to pull out. Reducing stress, exercising and maintaining a good diet can help your body cope. There’s a hierarchy of the body’s needs and hair isn’t high up on that list compared to things like the digestive system. Thus, it tends to be more affected by major impacts to the body and have a quick and noticeable impact on how you and your hair is growing.