Expert Tips For Eye Make-Up And Care For Those With Contact Lenses

William Shakespeare had said, "Eyes are the windows to the soul." And anything that gives a peak into human soul as well as help emotions, needs a special care. This may sound poetic, but eyes need some additional attention to maintain good vision and overall eye health throughout life. With the increasing use of digital devices, environmental factors, and age-related changes, it is more important than ever to adopt healthy habits that protect your eyes. Experts say regular eye exams, proper nutrition, and lifestyle adjustments can help prevent or manage common conditions like dry eyes, refractive errors, and glaucoma. Moreover, eyecare and eye makeup care become all the more important if you wear contact lenses. So, it’s important eye-make up and care must be treated as an integral part of an individual’s personal care routine. Dr Preethi Naveen, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal Refractive and Cornea Foundation and Medical Director at Dr Agarwals Eye Bank shares a few important steps for healthy eye make up and care.

Improve Eye Hygiene

It is essential to keep a tab on the date of expiry of your make-up, to ensure that products coming to contact with the eyes are in the best condition (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

The first steps of a proper eye care routine involve hygiene which is crucial for eye health. So, before makeup comes face wash. Wash your face thoroughly with water and a gentle face wash, pat dry before contact lenses and makeup. Furthermore, a person’s hands encounter various objects and surfaces throughout the day and along with these pick-up dust and germs. To ensure that eyes remain free of infectants and irritants, periodically wash your hands before touching your face. To prevent cross contamination never share eye makeup, brushes, or eyelash curlers.

Check Expiry Date on Makeup Products

It is essential to keep a tab on the date of expiry of your make-up, to ensure that products coming to contact with the eyes are in the best condition. Expired cosmetics can contain bacteria and other harmful pathogens, potentially leading to skin irritation, inflammation, contact dermatitis, breakouts, and even infections. Additionally, expired makeup often loses effectiveness, changes colour and become less vibrant.

Review the Ingredient List

The next eye care tip is choosing your products wisely. There are innumerable options available in the market and we are spoilt for choice. It is best to choose hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-tested makeup. Moreover, products labelled ‘fragrance-free’ are less likely to contain ingredients that can cause irritation or allergic reactions. Before selecting products for use review the ingredient list and avoid ingredients known to cause irritation or allergies for you. Also, check for harmful and dangerous ingredients.

If you are going out in the sun, wear glasses with UVA and UVB protection (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Protect Oil Glands of the Eyelid

Always apply makeup outside the lash line, away from the eye, to avoid blocking the oil glands of the upper or lower eyelid. Be cautious with glitter and face paint, as they can scratch the cornea.

When applying makeup, be careful and cautions to not allow it to breach the eye. If it accidentally enters the eye, wash it off immediately with water. When wearing lash extensions, restrict their use to special occasions and contact a professional to do it properly.

Protect Your Eyes

Use topical lubricants as needed to ensure hydration of your eyes. If you are going out in the sun, wear glasses with UVA and UVB protection. At the end of the day, always remove your makeup to avoid irritation and breakouts. Remove makeup using a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser. When removing makeup from around the eyes be gentle as the area around your eyes is delicate.

"If you've recently had eye surgery, do not wear makeup around the eye until your ophthalmologist approves it," suggests Dr Preethi Naveen.

Experts say regular eye exams, proper nutrition, and lifestyle adjustments can help prevent or manage common conditions (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Contact lenses users pay further attention!

On the other hand, Dr Naveen says contact lens users require additional care for protecting their eyes.

"Wash your hands with soap and water before applying your lenses. Always place your contact lenses in the ophthalmologist - recommended cleansing solution prior to their application and after the removal of lenses from your eyes. Also, constantly replace the solution with fresh solution. Always remember to insert your contact lenses before applying makeup and remove them before removing makeup. This prevents make-up particles from getting into the eye. If inadvertently makeup gets on your lenses, it's best to discard if they are disposable lenses or thoroughly clean and soak if they are reusable lenses," says Dr Naveen.

Do not over-wear your lenses for more than 8 hours per day. Avoid swimming and sleeping with your contact lenses. Never use water to clean your lenses. Store your lenses in a clean, dry lens case, and replace the case every three months. Adhere to your lens replacement schedule. If you get an infection in your eye, discard your contact lenses and visit an ophthalmologist for further treatment. Resume using contact lenses only once the infection has completely healed. Consult an ophthalmologist if you have for any concerns regarding your eyes.

"Remember, your eyes are a delicate organ that provide you an opportunity to experience the world in all its glory. Your eyes are not just other’s window to your soul but also your window to the world; take care of them," says Dr Naveen.