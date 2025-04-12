National Pet Day 2025: Keep Your Dog Cool, Clean and Comfortable With These Summer Grooming Tips

As the mercury rises, summer brings a new set of challenges for pet parents—especially when it comes to grooming. From heat rashes and shedding to ticks and foul odour, the warmer months can take a toll on your dog’s comfort and hygiene if not managed right.

“National Pet Day is a great moment to reflect not just on how much we love our pets, but how we care for them—especially during peak summer,” says Dr. Swathi Hareendran, Head Veterinarian at Supertails+ Clinic to ETV Bharat team. “Grooming plays a critical role in your dog’s overall wellbeing. It helps regulate their body temperature, prevent infections, and even detect early signs of discomfort.”

The senior Veterinarian suggests simple yet effective summer grooming checklist for your pup:

Bathing your dog in the summer helps manage excess oil (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Regular Baths—But Not Too Many

Bathing your dog in the summer helps manage excess oil, prevents dandruff, and keeps ticks and fleas at bay. However, overbathing can strip natural oils and cause dry skin or increased hair fall. Stick to once every 2–4 weeks, and always use dog-specific shampoos.

The warmer months can take a toll on your dog’s comfort and hygiene (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Brush First, Bathe Later

Before reaching for the hose or tub, gently brush your dog’s coat to remove loose hair and dirt. This also reduces matting, making bath time more effective. For double-coated breeds, regular brushing also helps with airflow and keeps them cool.

Skip the Shave—Go for a Trim

While it might be tempting to give your dog a summer buzz cut, shaving them down can do more harm than good. Dogs’ coats offer natural insulation. Instead, opt for a light trim to reduce bulk without exposing their skin. Never use clippers unless your dog is used to them, and always avoid full-body shaving.

Grooming plays a critical role in your pet’s overall wellbeing (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Mind the Ears

Dogs who love a good splash—whether in pools or puddles—are at higher risk for ear infections in summer. This is especially true for breeds with floppy ears. Use a vet-approved ear cleaner weekly and ensure ears are fully dry after any water play.

Protect Those Paws

Hot pavements can cause painful burns and blisters. Check the ground with your hand before walks, avoid peak sun hours, and keep your dog’s paws moisturised with a vet-approved balm. Also, trim the nails and fur between paw pads regularly to prevent debris build-up and injury.