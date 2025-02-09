ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Manage Social Media Anxiety And Take A Digital Detox

Let us agree, that social media is everywhere–from the first thing in the morning scroll to late-night doomscrolling. While these platforms are great source of information, entertainment and keep us connected with those you don't call everyday, social media can take a toll on your mental health. The curated lifestyle, continuous notifications and news updates can lead to social media anxiety. "It's a growing concern with millions of users. They feel the fear of missing out and even anxiety seeing that other's life is better than them, forgetting that that's only on the social media, which is their deceptional reality," says Mumbai-based Counselling Psychologist Ashka Mehta.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, anxious and emotionally drained after spending time online, you are not alone. Research shows that social media use is linked to increased anxiety, depression, and reduced self-esteem. However, you can control the use and offer yourself a much-needed digital detox by stepping away from your phone and computer screen. Here are some handy tips from the counsellor to help you manage social media anxiety and get that much needed detox.

Social media can trigger anxiety (Freepik)

How to recognise the signs of social media anxiety

Many times, anxiety and irritation caused by social media can go unchecked. You may not point out the exact reason, however when you feel anxious or irritable after checking your feed, know that you need to leave your phone.