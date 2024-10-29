ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Manage Anxiety Issues? Insights From Bollywood Celebs

Just like our bodies can suffer from a cold, fever, or serious illness, our mental health can also deteriorate. Unfortunately, many people tend to overlook this issue. However, it’s encouraging to see that more individuals are beginning to openly discuss mental health, particularly with the influence of celebrities in Bollywood raising awareness.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared her experiences with mental health in a podcast. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor has been grappling with significant mental health challenges, such as anxiety disorder.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she expressed that she initially didn’t understand what she was experiencing. Kapoor stated, “I didn’t know what anxiety was. We didn't have much awareness about it for a long time.”

After the film 'Aashiqui 2', she started noticing physical symptoms of anxiety, including unexplained pain that medical tests could not diagnose. She remarked, “I found it strange that I was feeling this pain and began questioning why this was happening.”