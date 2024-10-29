How To Manage Anxiety Issues? Insights From Bollywood Celebs

Just like our bodies can suffer from a cold, fever, or serious illness, our mental health can also deteriorate. Unfortunately, many people tend to overlook this issue. However, it’s encouraging to see that more individuals are beginning to openly discuss mental health, particularly with the influence of celebrities in Bollywood raising awareness.
Recently, Alia Bhatt shared her experiences with mental health in a podcast. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor has been grappling with significant mental health challenges, such as anxiety disorder.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, she expressed that she initially didn’t understand what she was experiencing. Kapoor stated, “I didn’t know what anxiety was. We didn't have much awareness about it for a long time.”
After the film 'Aashiqui 2', she started noticing physical symptoms of anxiety, including unexplained pain that medical tests could not diagnose. She remarked, “I found it strange that I was feeling this pain and began questioning why this was happening.”
It's essential to recognise the symptoms of anxiety and learn how to manage it. A study revealed that 88 out of every 100 people in India experience some form of anxiety. This mental health disorder can have both mental and physical effects, manifesting in issues like sleep disturbances, muscle tension, digestive problems, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and heightened panic.
To combat anxiety, try using the 3-3-3 Rule
This requires focusing on three sensory aspects: seeing, hearing, and touching. Here’s how you can practice it:
1. When feeling anxious, take a moment to pause and look around. Identify and describe three things you see.
2. Listen for three distinct sounds in your environment, paying close attention to each one.
3. Finally, touch three different objects around you, and consciously move three parts of your body—like your fingers, toes, and head—side to side.
This approach helps ground you and regain control during anxious moments.