ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Manage Anxiety Issues? Insights From Bollywood Celebs

Shraddha Kapoor has been battling Anxiety Disorder for a long time. Let's explore this issue in detail.

Shraddha Kapoor has been grappling with significant mental health challenges, such as anxiety disorder
Shraddha Kapoor has been grappling with significant mental health challenges, such as anxiety disorder (Instagram)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Just like our bodies can suffer from a cold, fever, or serious illness, our mental health can also deteriorate. Unfortunately, many people tend to overlook this issue. However, it’s encouraging to see that more individuals are beginning to openly discuss mental health, particularly with the influence of celebrities in Bollywood raising awareness.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared her experiences with mental health in a podcast. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor has been grappling with significant mental health challenges, such as anxiety disorder.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she expressed that she initially didn’t understand what she was experiencing. Kapoor stated, “I didn’t know what anxiety was. We didn't have much awareness about it for a long time.”

After the film 'Aashiqui 2', she started noticing physical symptoms of anxiety, including unexplained pain that medical tests could not diagnose. She remarked, “I found it strange that I was feeling this pain and began questioning why this was happening.”

It's essential to recognise the symptoms of anxiety and learn how to manage it. A study revealed that 88 out of every 100 people in India experience some form of anxiety. This mental health disorder can have both mental and physical effects, manifesting in issues like sleep disturbances, muscle tension, digestive problems, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and heightened panic.

To combat anxiety, try using the 3-3-3 Rule

This requires focusing on three sensory aspects: seeing, hearing, and touching. Here’s how you can practice it:

1. When feeling anxious, take a moment to pause and look around. Identify and describe three things you see.

2. Listen for three distinct sounds in your environment, paying close attention to each one.

3. Finally, touch three different objects around you, and consciously move three parts of your body—like your fingers, toes, and head—side to side.

This approach helps ground you and regain control during anxious moments.

Just like our bodies can suffer from a cold, fever, or serious illness, our mental health can also deteriorate. Unfortunately, many people tend to overlook this issue. However, it’s encouraging to see that more individuals are beginning to openly discuss mental health, particularly with the influence of celebrities in Bollywood raising awareness.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared her experiences with mental health in a podcast. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor has been grappling with significant mental health challenges, such as anxiety disorder.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she expressed that she initially didn’t understand what she was experiencing. Kapoor stated, “I didn’t know what anxiety was. We didn't have much awareness about it for a long time.”

After the film 'Aashiqui 2', she started noticing physical symptoms of anxiety, including unexplained pain that medical tests could not diagnose. She remarked, “I found it strange that I was feeling this pain and began questioning why this was happening.”

It's essential to recognise the symptoms of anxiety and learn how to manage it. A study revealed that 88 out of every 100 people in India experience some form of anxiety. This mental health disorder can have both mental and physical effects, manifesting in issues like sleep disturbances, muscle tension, digestive problems, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and heightened panic.

To combat anxiety, try using the 3-3-3 Rule

This requires focusing on three sensory aspects: seeing, hearing, and touching. Here’s how you can practice it:

1. When feeling anxious, take a moment to pause and look around. Identify and describe three things you see.

2. Listen for three distinct sounds in your environment, paying close attention to each one.

3. Finally, touch three different objects around you, and consciously move three parts of your body—like your fingers, toes, and head—side to side.

This approach helps ground you and regain control during anxious moments.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHRADDHA KAPOORANXIETY DISORDERS CAUSES333 RULE FOR ANXIETYSHRADDHA KAPOOR ANXIETY ISSUESHOW TO COPE WITH ANXIETY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.