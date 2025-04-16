How to Romanticise Your Everyday Life (Without Faking It)

Living in the times, when fast-paced life and seeking more is our reality, we easily forget the beauty lies in the everyday small moments that surround us. But what if you could start seeing the magic in your daily routine rather than complaining about - 'my life has become the same' or 'I am living the same life'? If you have come across an Instagram reel that features comedian Zakir Khan talking about the reality of life saying, "Everybody goes to work and that's the reality you can't change. That's how life is." And this is true. No one can deny that. Then, how to find pleasure in life–start finding romance in simple, and ordinary experiences. It's not easy to do but not impossible. Life coach Sukanya Mondal says romanticising your life doesn't mean pretending to live in a fairytale, "it's about training your mind to cherish the present moment and find joy in even the smallest things."

While we all want to make our life more meaningful, while running behind our life ambitions we often forget the original goal–to be happy. Now that the idea of romanticising life has become a popular trend, it's also not about pretending that everything is so perfect but about really celebrating little things–it's about learning to see beauty in small things and not pretending to live in a fantasy. Mondal suggests a few handy tips to romanticise your life without faking it.

Create a Ritual Around Regular Activities

Turn your mundane tasks into a meaningful ritual, this is one of the easiest ways to romanticise your life. From brewing your morning coffee, making your bed, or going for a walk around your block, infuse a sense of intention and care into these moments and you will feel the difference. Slow down, take note of the process, and create a peaceful atmosphere around you. Light a candle while you read, put on your favourite playlist when you cook, and make this your evening routine. These small changes will break the monotony and will help you connect with yourself.

(Representational Image)

Look at Small Details as if They are Beautiful

Build an ability to appreciate small things and that will give you the feeling of romanticism, just like how Jane Austen writes in her books. Pay attention to the beauty surrounding you. The soft morning light coming through your window, the comforting scent of fresh laundry, the dry sound of winds and the noise of birds chirping outside! That's all we read in romantic novels, isn't it? We tend to overlook these little moments which can fill life with a sense of wonder.

Practice Gratitude

We often forget to remember what we have and sulk over things we should have. It is great to follow your dreams, but what you have many may not have. Practising gratitude is one of the most effective ways of romanticising your life. When you focus on what you have and what you have so far, and be thankful about it, you feel positive and that elevates your day. No matter how small your achievement may be, just be grateful and see the magic happening in life. Mondal suggests keeping a journal which has all the points marked that you are grateful for. You will start seeing your life differently and realise that you are blessed. You will see you have had many meaningful moments rather than a series of tasks that are pending and a host of desires that aren't getting fulfilled.

(Representational Image)

Accept Your Emotions and Don't Judge Yourself

Being hard on yourself is the biggest mistake you make. Take your life easy. Pretending to be happy all the time isn't romanticising life. It's about embracing the full range of human emotions, including difficult ones and the ones that make you look vulnerable in your own eyes. Whether you are feeling joy, sadness, frustration, or peace, each moment is worth taking note of and embracing authentically. This acceptance will help you create a space for yourself where you can have a deeper connection with your life and yourself. It will make you feel your moments more meaningful.

Surround Yourself with Things That Bring Joy

Your environment plays a great role in how you see and experience the world. To truly romanticise your life, build or create a personal space with your choice of aesthetics which bring you peace and happiness. Surround yourself with things that make you smile–a cosy blanket, a vase of fresh flowers, scented candles, a nice bookshelf that inspires you every day by just looking at them. Your place should feel like your sanctuary where you wander with happiness and start your day with a smile on your face. Your daily routine will bring you joy if you have pleasant surroundings.

(Representational Image)

Slow Down and Be Present in the Moment

One of the easiest and most essential ways of romanticising your life is to slow down and take note of the moment you are in. In a world that's constantly on the go, it's easy to rush through life without truly experiencing things that pass around us. Pause, and slow down. Experience where you are, be present at the moment and feel the activities you are participating in. Whether it is sipping your favourite cup of hot coffee, a chai, enjoying a meal, reading a book or even resting in your bed, everything needs your attention. Just don't be in a rush to finish everything. The more you practice mindfulness, the more you will find beauty in simple moments that make your everyday life special.

Self-Love and Self-Care

It all starts with how you treat yourself. Make self-care a priority, not just a luxury that you enjoy on your vacations. It can be a simple act of taking a warm bath, indulging in your skincare routine, or spending time doing something that makes you feel good. You start showing love to yourself when you slow down. You start seeing your life is worthy of a lot of things that the things you wish you could have. You start celebrating, and caring for yourself a little more.