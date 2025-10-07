ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Simple Ways to Make Your Festive Glow Last Longer

Here's how to maintain that healthy and happy glow after the celebrations are over (Mira Rajput Kapoor) ( ETV Bharat )

After days of dancing, indulging in lavish spreads, and endless makeup sessions, your skin now deserves some extra love. The festive season leaves behind dullness, dehydration, and breakouts as a reminder that you have had all the fun. But with a few mindful habits and nourishing skincare steps, you can hold on to that luminous post-festival glow. From detoxifying your routine and hydrating from within to giving your skin a makeup break, these simple tweaks will help you restore balance and keep your natural radiance shining well.

Festive Fatigue On Skin

From late-night events, inadequate cleaning, changes in diet, and disrupted sleep patterns, these factors go against the body and skin's circadian rhythm, which hampers the skin's natural repair process. The multiple layers of makeup clog pores and contribute to congestion. Adding to that are humidity, sweat, and styling products. This drops the skin's hydration level. This needs care after the festival is over.

“Begin your skincare regimen well ahead of the festive season to give your skin time to strengthen and renew. Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin cells and allows fresh, healthy skin to surface. Choose exfoliants with alpha or beta hydroxy acids for effective results without irritation”, says Dr Saloni Vora-Gala, Medical Head at Dr Sheth’s Skin and Hair Clinics, Mumbai.

She also highlights, “Hydration plays a central role in maintaining a radiant complexion. Moisturizers containing hyaluronic acid help the skin retain moisture, keeping it firm and luminous. For deeper hydration and collagen support, bioremodelling treatments like Profhilo offer an effective addition to routine care, helping the skin stay supple and resilient during periods of stress”.