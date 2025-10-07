Simple Ways to Make Your Festive Glow Last Longer
Here's how to maintain that healthy and happy glow after the celebrations are over.
After days of dancing, indulging in lavish spreads, and endless makeup sessions, your skin now deserves some extra love. The festive season leaves behind dullness, dehydration, and breakouts as a reminder that you have had all the fun. But with a few mindful habits and nourishing skincare steps, you can hold on to that luminous post-festival glow. From detoxifying your routine and hydrating from within to giving your skin a makeup break, these simple tweaks will help you restore balance and keep your natural radiance shining well.
Festive Fatigue On Skin
From late-night events, inadequate cleaning, changes in diet, and disrupted sleep patterns, these factors go against the body and skin's circadian rhythm, which hampers the skin's natural repair process. The multiple layers of makeup clog pores and contribute to congestion. Adding to that are humidity, sweat, and styling products. This drops the skin's hydration level. This needs care after the festival is over.
“Begin your skincare regimen well ahead of the festive season to give your skin time to strengthen and renew. Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin cells and allows fresh, healthy skin to surface. Choose exfoliants with alpha or beta hydroxy acids for effective results without irritation”, says Dr Saloni Vora-Gala, Medical Head at Dr Sheth’s Skin and Hair Clinics, Mumbai.
She also highlights, “Hydration plays a central role in maintaining a radiant complexion. Moisturizers containing hyaluronic acid help the skin retain moisture, keeping it firm and luminous. For deeper hydration and collagen support, bioremodelling treatments like Profhilo offer an effective addition to routine care, helping the skin stay supple and resilient during periods of stress”.
Daily Skincare Rituals for Navratri Nights
While make-up is unavoidable. Dr Vora-Gala recommends cleansing twice daily to remove makeup, sweat, and pollutants. "Using mild cleansers that do not strip away natural oils preserves the skin barrier. Sunscreens with a broad-spectrum SPF shield the skin from ultraviolet rays, even during outdoor day rituals," she suggests.
Makeup choices play a role in how your skin behaves. Lightweight, non-comedogenic products are less likely to clog pores and are better suited for long wear. It’s best to avoid heavy foundations, especially when you are planning to dance, as it can lead to excessive sweating. A good setting spray can help makeup stay in place without putting extra stress on the skin.
Support Skin Health Inside and Out
Good skincare goes beyond what you apply on the surface. The expert advises incorporating subtle, professional treatments that can make a noticeable difference in skin vitality. "Procedures like Alma Hybrid, which combine laser and radiofrequency, help improve texture, tighten pores, and stimulate collagen. These are especially helpful when you want refreshed, radiant skin during and after the festive season”, says Dr Shravya Gurnurkar, Chief Dermatologist & MD, Anceita Skin and Hair Clinic, Hyderabad.
She further adds that nutrition also plays a key role in maintaining healthy skin. She suggests incorporating a diet rich in antioxidants, such as fresh fruits like pomegranates and oranges. These can support the skin’s natural repair processes. Additionally, she advises limiting caffeine and alcohol intake, particularly during festive seasons. This will help reduce dehydration and skin inflammation, and promote a clear, healthy complexion even after the festival is over.
Post-Festival Recovery Matters
Once the celebrations are over, your skin may need a little time to recover. Focus on calming and hydrating care—soothing masks with ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile can help reduce any irritation. A rich night cream will support the skin’s repair process and restore lost moisture. It’s best to pause exfoliation for a few days to avoid stressing the skin further and to protect its natural barrier.
