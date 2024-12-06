Bored Of Eating Regular Meal? Try These Unique Pasta And cauliflower Recipes With A Delicious Twist

Tired of cooking the same dishes over and over? It’s time to shake things up with recipes that take familiar flavors and give them a surprising twist. From unexpected ingredient pairings to creative cooking techniques, these dishes are designed to delight your taste buds and impress anyone at the table. “The wedding season has arrived, bringing with it a variety of delectable treats, sweets, and sumptuous meals. Even though lavish spreads and grandeur are hallmarks of weddings, many guests are now looking for healthier options that don't sacrifice flavor. Growing health consciousness is the driving force behind this change, as more individuals choose lighter, healthier, and guilt-free foods during celebrations," says Simrat Kathuria, CEO and Head Dietitian at The Diet Xperts. So, get ready to turn classic meals into culinary adventures!
Balsamic-Glazed Roasted Cauliflower
- Ingredients:
- 1 medium cauliflower
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar of Modena
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 clove of garlic
- Salt and pepper
Method:
Preheat the oven to 190 °C.
Wash the cauliflower and cut it into florets, discarding the core. In a large bowl, mix the cauliflower with the extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper.
Spread the cauliflower onto a baking sheet drizzled with a little extra virgin olive oil. Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden brown and softened.
Remove the cauliflower from the oven and pour the balsamic vinegar over it, until well coated. Put it back in the oven and roast for another 5 minutes until the vinegar caramelizes slightly.
Serve hot as a side or a main dish.
Pasta salad with strawberry and avocado pesto
Ingredients
- 450 gm penne pasta
- 1 medium-sized avocado
- 70 gm strawberries
- 100 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 30 gm peanuts
- 50 gm basil
- 1 clove of garlic
- 50 gm Parmesan cheese
Method:
Cook the pasta until al dente, following the instructions given on the packet.
Meanwhile, make the pesto by putting the avocado, strawberries, pine nuts, basil, garlic and extra-virgin olive oil in the blender and giving it all a good whiz.
Mix the pasta with the pesto in a bowl and leave to cool in the fridge.
Sprinkle some grated Parmesan on top and, if you like, finish off with some halved cherry tomatoes.
Crispy tofu tacos
Ingredients
- 300 gm tofu
- 100 gm cornmeal
- 4 leaves of lettuce (a round variety)
- 1 carrot
- 4 radishes
- ½ avocado
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- Borges extra light olive oil
For the vinaigrette
- 70 ml Borges olive oil for Indian cooking
- 20 ml Borges balsamic vinegar
- A pinch of black pepper
- A pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (optional)
- A pinch of ground cloves
Step by step
Drain the tofu and pat it dry. Cut it into small cubes, dredge it in the cornmeal and fry it in extra light olive oil at about 180 ºC, to seal it entirely. Drain on a layer of paper towels.
In a bowl, mix the sliced carrot, sliced radishes, diced avocado and sesame seeds. Add the tofu.
To prepare the vinaigrette, combine all the ingredients. Pour it over the tofu mixture and stir carefully to avoid crushing the tofu cubes.
Serve on the lettuce leaves, taco style.
