Bored Of Eating Regular Meal? Try These Unique Pasta And cauliflower Recipes With A Delicious Twist

Tired of cooking the same dishes over and over? It’s time to shake things up with recipes that take familiar flavors and give them a surprising twist. From unexpected ingredient pairings to creative cooking techniques, these dishes are designed to delight your taste buds and impress anyone at the table. “The wedding season has arrived, bringing with it a variety of delectable treats, sweets, and sumptuous meals. Even though lavish spreads and grandeur are hallmarks of weddings, many guests are now looking for healthier options that don't sacrifice flavor. Growing health consciousness is the driving force behind this change, as more individuals choose lighter, healthier, and guilt-free foods during celebrations," says Simrat Kathuria, CEO and Head Dietitian at The Diet Xperts. So, get ready to turn classic meals into culinary adventures!

Balsamic-Glazed Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

1 medium cauliflower

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar of Modena

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove of garlic

Salt and pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190 °C.

Wash the cauliflower and cut it into florets, discarding the core. In a large bowl, mix the cauliflower with the extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper.

Spread the cauliflower onto a baking sheet drizzled with a little extra virgin olive oil. Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden brown and softened.

Remove the cauliflower from the oven and pour the balsamic vinegar over it, until well coated. Put it back in the oven and roast for another 5 minutes until the vinegar caramelizes slightly.

Serve hot as a side or a main dish.

Pasta salad with strawberry and avocado pesto